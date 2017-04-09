SECP registered 819 companies in March

ISLAMABAD (Staff Reporter): The SECP during March 2017 registered 819 new companies, an increase of 34 percent as compared to the corresponding month of preceding year. During the first nine months of current fiscal year, the SECP registered 5,858 new companies. As compared to the corresponding period last year, it represents a growth of 33 percent. A growing trend in company incorporation is the direct result of numerous facilitation measures undertaken by the SECP. Around 86 percent companies were registered as private limited companies, while around 11 percent were registered as single member companies. Three percent were registered as public unlisted, associations not-for-profit, and foreign companies. The service sector took the lead with the incorporation of 106 companies, construction with 99, followed by trading with 92, IT with 84, paper and board with 11 and 95 companies were registered in other sectors. Moreover, 9 foreign companies were also registered by the CROs in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad.

Foreign investment has been reported in 52 new companies. These companies have foreign investors from Australia, Canada, Cayman Islands, China, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea (South), Lebanon, Singapore, Turkey, the UK and the US.

During the month, the highest numbers of companies, ie 260, were registered at the Islamabad Company Registration Office (CRO), followed by 258 and 177 companies registered in Lahore and Karachi, respectively. The CROs in Peshawar, Multan, Faisalabad, Quetta, Sukkur and Gilgit-Baltistan registered 41, 33, 19, 13, 3 and 15 companies, respectively.

Brazil posts lowest inflation since 1994 in Q1

RIO DE JANEIRO (AFP): Brazil registered its lowest quarterly inflation rate since 1994 in the first quarter, official data showed, likely paving the way for the central bank to continue cutting interest rates. The quarterly figure came in at 0.96 percent, said national statistics institute IBGE. That brought annual inflation down to 4.57 percent, just a hair above the central bank's target ceiling of 4.5 percent. The bank has been aggressively lowering interest rates in recent months in a bid to revive growth in Latin America's largest economy, which is stuck in its worst recession in history. In February, the bank lowered the key Selic interest rate to 12.25 percent, its fourth consecutive cut. It meets again next week. Inflation, long a bane of the Brazilian economy, is down from an annual rate of 10.67 percent in 2015. The market is now betting 2017 will end with inflation of 4.1 percent and a Selic rate of 8.75 percent, according to the central bank's weekly survey of traders and analysts.

Mexico inflation hits new seven-year high

MEXICO CITY (AFP): Mexico's inflation rate hit a new seven-year high in March, official data showed, adding to the case for more interest rate hikes by the central bank. The annual inflation rate reached 5.35 percent last month, its third month above the central bank's target ceiling of four percent, according to national statistics institute INEGI. Latin America's second-largest economy is facing instability unleashed by the arrival of US President Donald Trump, whose vows to build a border wall and overhaul Mexico's privileged trade relationship with the US are causing jitters. The peso plunged when Trump took office in January, hitting record lows as investors dumped Mexican assets. That in turn caused consumer prices to rise as imported goods became more expensive. Adding to the inflationary pressure, President Enrique Pena Nieto's government raised gasoline prices by more than 20 percent as part of a sweeping energy reform.

Last month, the central bank raised its key interest rate to its highest level in eight years: 6.5 percent. However, with the peso now on the rebound, inflation may be near its peak, forecast consultancy Capital Economics. "Assuming that (inflation) remains broadly stable we anticipate only a couple more interest rate hikes," it said in a note.

Canada manufacturing rebounds,jobless rate up in March

OTTAWA (AFP): Canada's manufacturing sector in March posted the largest one-month increase in jobs since 2002, but it wasn't enough to buoy overall jobs figures, the government statistical agency said. Total employment was up 19,000 in March. The unemployment rate, however, rose 0.1 percentage points to 6.7 percent as more people searched for work, according to Statistics Canada. First quarter employment gains were comparable to the previous quarter but much higher than at the start of 2016. The March jobless rate was in line with analysts' forecasts, following a 6.6 percent unemployment rate posted in the previous month. "Another month, another boatload of jobs for a Canadian economy that is showing plenty of momentum," commented CIBC economist Avery Shenfeld. "The 19K net job creation in March was nearly driven by full time gains," he noted. "If there was a fly in the ointment, it was that self-employment, rather than hiring, accounted for nearly all of the gains."

In March, employment increased for men aged 25 to 54. This is an continuing upward trend. Employment rose in Alberta, Nova Scotia and Manitoba, but fell in Saskatchewan. More people were working in manufacturing, business, building and other support services, wholesale and retail trade, and information, culture and recreation.