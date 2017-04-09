Shamona Zia - While enrolment in primary education in developing countries has reached 91 percent, 57 million children remain out of school (UN SDG report 2016). Pakistan despite of all its efforts has attained 58 percent of enrolment at primary level (Pakistan Economic Survey 2015-2016). The country has expressed its commitment to promote education and literacy by education policies at national level and getting involved into international commitments on education. Beside the fact that Pakistan is lagging behind in achieving its Millennium Development Goals of education it has shown its commitment to achieve the 2030 agenda for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In Pakistan, the SDGs have received mixed reviews. Skeptics argue that if the country could not achieve the MDGs with its 40 indicators, realising the SDGs with their 169 indicators is not realistic either. Instead, developing countries should identify goals based on their resources and try to achieve them. But there are those who are optimistic that the SDGs are achievable. Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms, Ahsan Iqbal has stated that “Pakistan has accorded the highest priority to achieving the goals which will enable us to join the league of upper middle class countries by 2030”.

As said by Nelson Mandela, “Education is the most powerful weapon we can use to change the world.” Education is the key that will permit and help to achieve other Sustainable Development Goals (SGDs). Increasing human capital by investing in inclusive and equitable education, the government not only attain economic growth and development but also increase in literacy, improvement in health, sustainable lives, empower individuals, reduce inequality, break through the cycle of poverty and also attain gender parity.

Current state of education and efforts of Pakistan in achieving the Sustainable Development Goal 4 which is “focused on ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and lifelong learning for all” can be analysed by the Annual State of Education Report, Rural (ASER) 2015. In 2015, it has covered 146 rural districts and 21 urban districts collecting information on 258,021 children (3-16 years). A total of 4,140 government schools and 1,510 private schools were surveyed out of which 52pc of the government schools for boys only, 15pc were of girls only and 33pc were coeducation. In case of private schools 13pc of boys only, 4pc of girls only and 83pc were coeducation schools.

The percentage of out of school children has decreased as compared to 2014. In 2015, 20 percent children are reported out of school, 80 percent of all school-aged children with in the age bracket of 6-16 years were enrolled in school. Although Pakistan was not able to achieve the MGDs in education as required but there has been a visible increase in enrolment rate and evident decrease in the percentage of out of school children. The increase in enrolment rate provides the base which helps to move ahead to achieve inclusive, equitable quality education and lifelong learning for all.

Out of the total government school surveyed by ASER (Rural 2015), 34 percent were girls and 66 percent were boys and in private school same gap is seen with 62 percent of boys and 38 percent of girls. This huge gender gap is not only reported in enrolment but also in learning outcome of students. Gender gap in learning outcome continues with boys performing better than girls in literacy and numeracy skills. 49 percent of boys and 42 percent of girls could read at least sentence in Urdu/Pastho/Sindhi. In English 51 percent of boys could read simple sentence and 43 percent of girls. Similarly 49 percent of boys perform better in Arithmetic as compared to 41 percent of girls.

The objective of education in 21st century is to prepare the students who are creative, innovative and lifelong learners who will rise to the challenges presented by the knowledge economy. The statistic by ASER (2015), show that there is improvement in the learning outcome of students as compared to the year 2014. The achieved level indicates that Pakistan is still standing far behind in achieving the fourth goal of SDG. The report of ASER 2015 and 2016 can be utilise to identify the areas in education, in the frame to produce lifelong learners, to increase the learning outcome of students, and areas needed to be focused for education policy. With the continuous monitoring and analysis better education policies can be plan and implemented. It is time that the government should not only focus on increasing number of enrolment but also emphasize on improving the learning outcome of students as it is very important to check either our children are learning.