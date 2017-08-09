Honda Atlas Cars launches new City 1.5L

LAHORE (PR): Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited (HACPL) has launched a new edition of Honda City Basic Grade 2017 and Honda City Aspire 2017 with appealing interior & exterior features.

The launching ceremony, held at Royal Palm, was attended by Toichi Ishiyama, President and CEO of HACPL, Kenichi Matsuo, Vice President Production of HACPL, Maqsood-ur-Rehman Rehmani, Vice President Human Resource & Admin of HACPL, along with media representatives and dealers.

Speaking on the occasion, Toichi Ishiyama said, “Honda City is the dynamic product for us in the local automobile market. Over the years Honda City has proved to be an integral part of our business expansion. It has consistently been the most trusted and loved vehicle in Pakistan. Every Honda model is known to exceed the customers’ expectations in terms of design and technology. With sharper design and several of advanced features, these new models will escalate their position in the segment. I am very optimistic that we will keep accelerating and progressing at a greater pace in future”. Sohail Nawaz, GM Sales and Marketing, briefed the audience that new 1.5L City Basic Grade &1.5L Aspire gets a refreshed look with its new interior & exterior features.

Honda City 2017 is yet another milestone in the journey of Honda in Pakistan. HACPL has truly made a difference in the lives of its customers with advanced design and technology, apart from its established qualities of durability & reliability.

Bahria Town hoists tallest national flag

ISLAMABAD/RAWALPINDI (PR): Bahria Town has hoisted its tallest ever Pakistani national flag at Bahria Garden City Islamabad. The national flag was hoisted on a 160 feet tall pole built on a high hill in Bahria Golf City. So, the total elevation of the flag at 395 feet makes it unique in the history of Pakistan. The size of the flag is 25 x 40 feet. The flag hoisting in August is a curtain raiser to the grand celebrations Bahria Town is planning for the Independence Day on 14th August. Malik Riaz Hussain Chairman Bahria Town was the chief guest of the flag hoisting ceremony and raised the flag.

Chairman Bahria Town Malik Riaz Hussain said, “By raising the national flag to new heights, Bahria Town is promising to elevate the national outlook and pride of Pakistan”.

He emphasized on the need of national unity and harmony to capitalize on the opportunities in regional trade which are opening up for Pakistan. Malik elaborated his viewpoint further by saying, “We all have to take part in national economic development. Bahria Town is an example of a vivid vision to serve the people. Bahria Town has always been and will always be a step ahead in helping the people of Pakistan in the event of any calamity. We believe in the national unity, peace and prosperity. We are united under this flag.”

Huawei Y7 Prime now available in Pakistan

Lahore (PR): Leading smartphone company Huawei has introduced the Huawei Y7 Prime, the newest generation of Huawei Y series, in Pakistan. With all new design features plus long-lasting performance, the Huawei Y7 Prime is built for independent and enthusiastic smartphone users who expect their device to do everything. From premium industrial design, to a massive 4000 mAh battery with smart power-saving technology, to a wonderful camera that’s always at-the-ready, the Huawei Y7 Prime is a worthy companion to those who lead a non-stop life and need a phone that can keep up.

HBL, Daraz partner for

I-Day celebrations

KARACHI (PR): This August, HBL and Daraz are celebrating a story that entails the blood, sweat, tears and dreams of millions of Pakistanis. As an institution, HBL is the largest bank of Pakistan, whereas Daraz is the digital powerhouse of the country, proud to have given e-commerce culture a home to call its own in Pakistan. Independence Day provides the two a two-fold opportunity to honor the traditions of the past and brace for the innovations of the future.

In a short span of time, Daraz has cast a wide net over Pakistani commerce, its services penetrating the most bustling of metropolises and the humblest of villages.

Together, HBL and Daraz are united in their desire to deliver joys for the Pakistani consumers.

Join HBL and Daraz in the country’s 70th Independence Day celebrations, as we continue to restlessly pursue the question: What is next? For, it is on the cutting edge of technology and digital culture and the power of connectivity to bring people together- that we find our purpose.

The HBL Independence ShopFest will bring discounts up to 70%, to celebrate 70 years of independence. Additional discounts will be available to all HBL credit and debit cardholders.

Nestlé Pak WEP signatory

LAHORE (PR): Nestlé Pakistan signed the CEO Statement of Support for the Women Empowerment Principles (WEPs), signaling the support for gender equality and the guidance provided by the principles. The event was organized with the facilitation of UNWomen. WEP is a set of considerations to help businesses, like Nestlé, achieve key elements which are imperative to ensue gender equality at workplace.

Becoming a WEP signatory is part of Nestlé Pakistan’s commitment for the advancement of gender equality to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 5. The organization has several initiatives aligned with the principles. Nestlé launched the Lahore Chapter of the “Lean In” circle in 2016.

Bruno Olierhoek, Managing Director Nestlé Pakistan, commented,” I commit that Nestlé Pakistan will aim to increase the number of women at managerial and senior level positions. Additionally, we will aim to train over 500 of our line managers on “Unconscious Bias” by the end of 2018. So far we have trained 160 line managers. Lastly in order to create enabling conditions to ensure more women come back to work or take up work full-time, we are improving facilities like Day Cares and Women Hostels in our factories and other site”.