ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has taken notice of current hike in sugar price following the government’s decision to allow commodity exports.

Dar directed the federal secretaries concerned to take up the matter regarding increase in sugar price with the provincial governments immediately. “The concerned federal secretaries should contact provincial governments asking them to take measures to control sugar price in the country,” the minister said in a statement.

Sugar price has reached Rs60 from Rs56 per kg in different parts of the country. Dar, who is also chairman of National Price Monitoring Committee, taking serious notice of the media reports regarding sugar price hike said that there are standing instructions from ECC of the Cabinet that stability in price of sugar in domestic market is to be ensured for benefit of the general consumers.

In line with the finance minister’s instructions, the Ministry of Industries secretary on Tuesday evening sent letters to chief secretaries of Sindh, Punjab and KP expressing concern of the federal government over escalation in price of sugar. The senior officials have been asked to look into the matter on urgent basis and take appropriate corrective measures for ensuring stability in retail price of sugar.

Sugar price had started increase after Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet gave approval to export 0.3 million tons of sugar last month. In June 2017, an inter-ministerial committee headed by then commerce minister Khurram Dastgir Khan had recommended the ECC to allow further 0.6 million tons exports without giving any subsidy to the exporters.

In view of abundant surplus sugar stocks available in the country, the committee recommended to the ECC an export of 0.6 MMT of sugar, in addition to the 0.425 MMT already allowed for export, subject to the condition that the price stability in the domestic market is maintained. In case of any abnormal increase in the domestic price of sugar, the committee would recommend to the ECC the stoppage of further exports. Once 0.45 MMT out of the allowed quantity of 0.6 MMT is exported, the inter-ministerial committee will meet again to review the stock/export situation and recommend enhancement of export quantities, if deemed appropriate.