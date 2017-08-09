ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Commerce and Textile Pervaiz Malik has vowed to enhance the country’s tumbling exports by resolving the trader’s issues.

“It is priority of the incumbent government to boost the country’s exports,” the newly appointed minister said after assuming the charge on Tuesday. Malik said that the government would take all appropriate measures aimed at expediting the finalisation of Preferential Trade Agreements (PTAs) and Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with different countries. He further said that the government would also expedite the process of paying tax refunds to the exporters, which is one of the main issues of the business community. Sources informed The Nation that the minister was also briefed on three years Strategic Trade Policy Framework under which the government had set unrealistic exports target of $35 billion by June 2018.

PHMA chief pins hopes on Mailk

Staff Reporter from Lahore: The Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers Association (PHMA) Chairman Adil Butt has felicitated the newly-appointed Minister for Commerce And Textile Pervaiz Malik, stating that the value-added textile industry is ready to work closely with the government with a view to enhance the exports and revive growth momentum.

“It is unfortunate that the ministry continued to operate without its minister for a long time, which is one of the major reasons for decline in value-added textile exports,” he said. It was really surprising that the PML-N government could not appoint a full time textile minister despite the fact that the party was known as pro-business whose first priority should have been economic revival after law and order, he added. “But there was no textile minister so far while the export sector particularly textile sector had been left to suffer and all the macro and micro issues of the trade and commerce were not being addressed,” he regretted. Adil said that growth of value-added textile industry was a must to steer the industry out of worse situation and contribute to the exports of the country.

He also observed that the domestic industry should let grow while enjoying the right to avail opportunities against the competitors.

The PHMA chairman hoped that the new minister would take measures to further revitalise the economy of Pakistan. “PHMA appreciates the decision of Prime Minister Shahid Kahqan Abbasi to appoint such an experienced person on this important post to promote exports. Malik belongs to business community and his cooperation and coordination is always appreciable in this regard, he added. He expressed the optimism that Malik would work for promotion of export taking the whole trade and industry onboard.