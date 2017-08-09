ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Communications Hafiz Abdul Karim has stressed the need for undertaking joint efforts for earlier completion of communication projects to put the country on road to development.

He expressed these remarks while presiding over a briefing session held at the Ministry of Communications on Tuesday. The briefing was also attended by Minister of State for Communications Junaid Anwaar Chaudhry, Parliamentary Secretary for Communications Alamdad Lalika, Federal Secretary for Communications Siddique Memon, NHA Chairman Shahid Ashraf Tarar and NHMP IG Shaukat Hayat.

The minister said, “Communications’ schemes play a key role in socio-economic uplift of the country and their timely and quality construction stands among our priorities.” He expressed his desire to remove technical difficulties in the way of public welfare projects. He said that the ministry will extend all possible cooperation for communication development projects. He asked the heads of the attached departments of the ministry to utilise all the available resources for strengthening their departments. He recalled that the NHMP was an exemplary department and the need was to maintain its status of excellent service.

Giving the briefing, NHA Chairman Tarar said that the basic objective of the NHA was to construct and maintain environment-friendly national highway, motorways, expressways and strategic roads and to provide a safe and sound journey to the road users.

Presently, he said, the NHA was controlling 49 highways with a total length of 13,127 kilometres which was the only 5 percent of the total road network in the country. But, he said, that 80 percent commercial traffic was attached to NHA’s network. He said only Karachi-Lahore-Peshawar national highway (N-5) passing through three provinces handles 65 percent of the trade activity of the country. He said that about Rs320 billion have been allocated for the NHA in the current financial year.

Speaking about the bidding process of the NHA, he said that due to transparency and participants of the private sector in national highways projects, a considerable saving amounting to Rs482 billion have been made. Out of 13 motorway projects, he said, 11 projects were in the construction stage while two projects - ie Faisalabad-Gojra and Khanewal-Multan Motorways - have been completed.

During the last three years, 2500 kilometres highways have been added to the NHA network. The NHA is also focusing on road building in Balochistan, he said. During the last four years, the NHA not only revived the sick projects but some of them have been completed and grand Lowari Tunnel stands among such projects which had been opened to traffic while the Lyari Expressway in Karachi was likely to be completed in October 2017.

National Highways and Motorways Police Inspector General Shaukat Hayat said that prime objectives of the NHMP was to regulate and control traffic on motorways and national highways, help people and commuters in distress, issuance of international standards driving licences and coordinate with the NHA for the provision of adequate road furniture.