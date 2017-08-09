Ministry awaiting NOCs to award 41 new exploration blocks

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources is in the process to award 41 new blocks to oil and gas exploration companies operating in different parts of the country. "As many as 41 new blocks will be awarded after receiving no-objection certificates (NOCs) from M/s Defence from terrain point of view," official sources told APP. Under the petroleum policy 2012, they said the ministry had already awarded 46 new exploration licences and 41 development and production leases to step up exploration activities. They said, "The government was utilising all available resources to accelerate oil and gas exploration activities in potential areas to achieve self-sufficiency in the petroleum sector." During the last four years, they said grant of exploration licences and leases witnessed an increase by 39.4 percent and 200 percent respectively as compared to corresponding years of the previous government.

Answering a question, the sources informed that exploration and production (E&P) companies drilled 386 exploration and development wells that resulted in 101 new oil and gas discoveries. While during the same period of the previous government, 100 exploratory and 172 appraisal/development wells were drilled, which made just 39 oil and gas discoveries.

In a short span of four years, they said the government so far added over 944 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) gas and 32,343 bpd oil in the transmission network across the country through indigenous resources. Whereas, the country's total crude oil production has reached 90,000 barrels oil per day (bpd).

During tenure of the current government, around 466 mmcfd additional gas from new discoveries and 478 mmcfd gas from existing fields, while 11,149 bpd oil from new finds and 21,194 bpd from existing wells have so far been added in the system, they added. They said 68 finds, out of total 101 discoveries, had added proven reserves of about 5.4 tcf gas, while the calculation of 33 wells were yet to be determined. As many as 87 finds have been made in Sindh, seven each in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the same period, the country is estimated to have consumed about 5.2 tcf gas which means that more than 100 percent replacement had been made for the resource consumed. Replying to another question, the sources informed that the ministry had awarded 70 Supplemental Agreements (SAs) for conversion to Petroleum Concessions Agreements (PCAs), aimed at expediting oil and gas exploration activities in hydrocarbon potential areas of the country.

"As many as 70 SAs covering 94 leases have been executed, while remaining applications are also being reviewed and finalised on a fast track basis," they added. They said the agreements had been finalised in consultation with all stakeholders including from the petroleum sector as well as Ministries of Finance and Law and Justice.

Broadband subscribers including 3G, 4G cross 44.608 million

ISLAMABAD (APP): The total broadband subscribers including for 3G and 4G services have crossed around 44.608 million mark in the country, registering a reasonable growth rate with each passing month. As per latest figures issued by PTA, major contribution has been made in shape of 3G and 4G subscribers by mobile phone operators which reached 42.084 million by June this year. The number of broadband subscribers in other technologies included DSL 1,527306, HFC 50,571, Wimax 168511, FTTH 48,020 and EvDO 729625 subscribers. Mobilink has overtaken its competitors to become the number-one 3G/4G player after official figures were released by PTA. Jazz subscribers base was 12.44 million 3G and 0.938 million 4G till the period mentioned. A senior official of the company said that key to this leading position is consistent investment to further innovate on behalf of subscribers by delivering not just the best 3G/4G and voice network, but also improvements in customer service, and product lines.

As per statistics, the 3G subscribers of Zong have now extended to 8.64 million and 4.042 4G users by end of June 2017. The number of Telenor 3G subscribers was 10.453 million and 607,013 4G users till the period mentioned above.

Ufone subscribers base of 3G reached 4.96 million users by June 2017. Experts of telecom industry are having a viewpoint that portable mobile broadband devices like MiFi and Wingles are one of the main reasons of this growth in 3G/4G subscribers and many more will follow this trend in upcoming days.

Jeeps, cars production goes up by 6pc

in 11 months

ISLAMABAD (APP): The production of jeeps and cars increased by 6.28 percent during first eleven months of the fiscal year 2016-17 compared to the output of the corresponding period of last year. As many as 178,944 jeeps and cars were manufactured during July-May (2016-17) compared to the production of 168,363 units during July-May (2015-16). The production of motorcycles during the first eleven months of the fiscal year 2016-17 increased by 21.85 percent compared to the production of last year. As many as 2,294,708 motorcycles were manufactured during July-May (2016-17) compared to the production of 1,883,298 during July-May (2015-16), according to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). On year-on-year basis, the production of motorcycles increased by 26.81 percent by going up from production of 184,888 units in May 2016 to 234,459 units in May 2017. Meanwhile, the production of buses and trucks also increased by 4.93 percent and 40.26 percent respectively during the period under review.

The buses production increased from 994 units last year to 1,043 units in 2016-17 while the trucks production increased from 5,065 units to 7,104 units, the data revealed.

The production of tractors also increased from 31,350 units to 50,049 units, showing an increase of 59.65 percent during the period under review.

However, the production of Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) decreased by 31.83 percent by falling from the output of 33,632 units last year to 22,927 units during the outgoing fiscal year.

On year-on-year basis, the production of cars and jeeps witnessed 19.35 percent growth during May 2017 compared to the same month of last year, according to the data. It added that 18,094 cars were manufactured during May 2017 against the production of 15,161 units during last May.

Similarly, the production of trucks during May 2017 increased by 48.04 percent by going up from 587 units to 859 units during last may while the production of tractors also increased by 21.35 percent by increasing from 4,735 last May to 5,746 units during May 2017.

However, the production of buses decreased by 35.94 percent during the month under review as it decreased from 128 units in May 2016 to 82 units in 2017, according to the data.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country's large scale manufacturing (LSM) sector grew by 5.69 percent during the first 11 months of current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The Quantum Index Numbers (QIM) of large scale manufacturing industries was recorded at 140.32 points during July-May (2016-17) against 132.77 points during same period of last year, official sources said.

The highest growth of 6.43 percent was witnessed in the indices monitored by Ministry of Industries, followed by 4.29 percent growth in the products monitored by Provincial Bureaus of Statistics (PBOS) and 3.00 growth in the indices of Oil Companies Advisory Committee (OCAC).

On year-to-year basis, the industrial growth increased by 6.3 percent during May 2017 as compared to same month of last year, however, on month-to-month basis, the industrial growth decreased by 6.38 percent in May 2017 when compared to growth of April 2017, according to the data.

Farmers advised to fungicide cotton crop suffering wilting

MULTAN (APP): Director, Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Dr Zahid Mahmood Tuesday advised farmers to apply suitable fungicide in case they find cotton plants suffering from wilting disease. He said that disease mostly affects cotton plants in Aug-Sep due to rise in temperature following monsoon rains, adding that initially it turns leaf brown and then become black and cause plants' death following dryness. The disease is caused by a fungus called Botryodiplodia. In a statement, he said that soon after noticing the symptoms, farmers should apply 300-400 gram of protective or systemic fungicide i.e (Trifloxystrobin + DMI Tebucomazole), (Dithiocarbamate),(Difenoconazole) in 100 litres of water and spray it by hollow cone nozzle. The spray be repeated maintaining suitable intervals keeping in view the intensity of the disease. Meanwhile,the livestock department will distribute 5,209 small and big animals free of cost among the poor and widows in rural areas under next phase of the scheme.

According to Director Livestock Dr Muhammad Nawaz Malik, 471 big and 798 small animals will be distributed in Faisalabad, 420 big and 580 small animals in Toba Tek Singh, 670 big and 950 small animals in Jhang and 420 big and 900 small animals will be distributed in Chiniot. He said that women recipients fulfilling the criteria would be selected for this scheme.

He said that 349 big animals (male, female calves) and 302 small animals (goats) have so far been distributed in Faisalabad, 400 big animals and 520 small animals in TT Singh, 150 big and small in Jhang and 400 big and 200 small animals have so far been provided to women in rural areas purely on merit.