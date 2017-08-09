Islamabad - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday directed power and petroleum divisions to formulate a roadmap to reduce usage of thermal power sources and focus on natural gas and domestic coal for energy production.

The prime minister also directed the water resources division to work on planning for water storage projects on a fast track basis. “There is no room for a non-optimal solution in our energy framework”, said Prime Minister Abbasi while chairing a meeting on the energy sector.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Power Abid Sher Ali, Minister of State for Petroleum, Jam Kamal Khan and senior officials. Secretaries of power and petroleum divisions briefed the prime minister on energy sector projects and the load management plan.

Soon after assuming power, the prime minister had announced the merger of the ministry of petroleum and ministry of power into newly formed energy ministry with two constituent divisions namely power division and petroleum division. Similarly, the Ministry of Water Resources with one constituent division namely water resources division was formed.

The business of the existing division of water and power and petroleum and natural resources shall be distributed between the two new divisions accordingly. Currently, the prime minister is holding the portfolio of the energy ministry.

While elaborating the rationale behind the distribution of work among ministries, the prime minister stated that water security was an important concern for the government and the people of Pakistan. “A dedicated ministry for water resources is required to handle these issues and to cater for improved management of water resources, a separate ministry is essential,” the prime minister said.

As regards the creation of a new ministry of energy, Prime Minister Abbasi said that it was necessary to remove firewalls between the petroleum and power sectors which were otherwise linked to a common objective of energy security in Pakistan.

The prime minister said that the government was striving to achieve a balanced mix for the country’s energy requirements. The maximum utilization of Thar coal reserves should be ensured to provide affordable energy to consumers, the PM said.

The prime minister reiterated the commitment that measures for eliminating loadshedding were on track and ‘our focus is ensuring a bright future for Pakistan’.