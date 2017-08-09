ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s economy has to bear an estimated loss of Rs1 billion owing to recent fault in submarine cable whereas Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has summoned report from major stakeholders in aforementioned regard. On August 5, PTA informed that Pakistan was experiencing slow internet as IMEWE, the international underwater cable responsible for bringing internet to Pakistan, had gone offline due to technical problems.
Rs1b loss due to fault in submarine cable
