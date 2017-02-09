HBL Pakistan Super League kicks off in Dubai

LAHORE (PR): HBL brings yet another exciting season of Pakistan’s biggest cricket event, HBL Pakistan Super League (HBLPSL). The league kick-starts today in Dubai with a grand opening ceremony having performances by acclaimed Jamaican reggae singer Shaggy along with Pakistani pop artists Ali Zafar and Shehzad Roy. The ceremony will be followed by the first face-off match of the season between defending champions Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi.

As last year, the five teams participating in the league are Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators, with each team comprising of both Pakistani and international players.

The series will be hosted by UAE with matches being played in Dubai and Sharjah. However, the highlight of HBLPSL 2.0 will be the final clash, which will be played in Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore on March 5.

Habib Metro Bank

receives Public Health

Initiative award

LAHORE (PR): Habib Metropolitan Bank was presented with the ‘Public Health/Safety Initiative’ award at the 6th Corporate Social Responsibility Summit.

The CSR Summit, organised by The Professionals Network and Ethical Business Update (EBU), is the first and only registered CSR Award of Pakistan. The award recognises Habib Metro Bank’s commitment to humanitarian causes that strengthen and positively impact society. Habib Metro Bank currently operates with a network of 307 branches in 87 cities across Pakistan.

The Bank actively contributes to societal development through its CSR efforts in the healthcare, education and rehabilitation sectors.

MCB Bank announces

financial performance

Lahore (PR): The Board of Directors of MCB Bank Limited, met under the Chairmanship of Mian Mohammad Mansha, on February 8, 2017 to review the performance of the Bank and approve the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2016.

MCB Bank Limited reported a Profit Before Tax (PBT) of Rs36.07 billion and a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs21.89 billion. Net markup income of the Bank was reported at Rs43.8 billion, down by 11.25pc over last year. On the gross markup income side, the Bank reported a decrease of Rs12.97 billion which was mainly on account of decreased yields on advances and investments in-line with interest rate movements.

On the interest expense side, the Bank registered a decrease of Rs7.542 billion over last year, which was commensurate with the decreasing interest rate environment and Bank’s strategy to taper off its high cost deposits during the year. On the non-markup income front, the Bank reported a base of Rs16.22 billion with major contributions from fees & commissions, capital gains and dividend income. The administrative expense base (excluding pension fund reversal) recorded a nominal decrease of 0.67pc over last year depicting continued focus on cost control and deployment of cost-effective measures. On the provision front, the Bank subjectively downgraded its portfolio in the last quarter of 2016 on prudent basis.

JazzCash Mobile Account nominated for GSMA Glomo Awards

ISLAMABAD (PR): JazzCash Mobile Account, Pakistan’s number one, has been nominated for GSMA Glomo Awards 2017 in the category of ‘Best Mobile Product, Application or Service for Women in Emerging Markets’.

The GSMA Glomo Awards offer organizations across the global mobile ecosystem the opportunity to showcase the latest mobile products, apps, devices, services, and initiatives to the world, and are considered the most prestigious telecom awards at the global level.

“We congratulate all of the nominees for the Glomo Awards, which once again saw an impressive number of entries,” said Michael O’Hara, Chief Marketing Officer, GSMA. “The Glomo Awards recognize those companies and individuals that are driving innovation in the rapidly evolving mobile industry, and we are excited to this year introduce several new awards that highlight the very latest developments in this dynamic industry. We wish the best of luck to the 2017 Glomo Award nominees,” he added.

JS Group sponsors first Karachi Biennale 2017

KARACHI (PR): JS Group is pleased to be the lead sponsor of the first Karachi Biennale 2017. Karachi Biennale 2017 (KB) will be the city’s largest, most exciting and inclusive yearlong art event with the aim to connect art, the city of Karachi and its people. Its primary objective is to showcase the Art from Pakistan, the region and the rest of the world in exhibitions to a wider audience, which will include art enthusiasts from the country and overseas. JS Group is committed to expanding the audience to ‘the man on the street’, for which an extensive public outreach program has been undertaken.

A prestigious award “Mahvash and Jahangir Siddiqui Foundation Karachi Biennale Jury Prize” for Karachi Biennale 2017 and for Karachi Biennale 2019 will also be awarded to one of the artists at each Biennale for the most outstanding work presented in the Biennale.

The prize will be selected by an independent jury of eminent local and international art professionals. An event introducing the theme, objectives and program of the upcoming Biennale took place at Frere Hall recently. Mahvash Siddiqui being the Patron in Chief of Karachi Biennale and Chairperson of the Mahvash & Jahangir Siddiqui Foundation was given a vote of thanks for all her support to help bridge the gap between residents of Karachi and some of the best that Pakistan and the International community have to offer in the form of Art.

P&G CEO meets PM Nawaz

KARACHI (PR): David Taylor, P&G chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer, met Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Davos on the sidelines of the recent World Economic Forum. He confirmed P&G’s commitment to serve Pakistani consumers and expressed optimism about the potential and business climate of Pakistan.

David Taylor shared with the prime minister facts about P&G’s operations in Pakistan which has enabled P&G to celebrate 25 years of its presence in the country with a great success. He said P&G’s presence in Pakistan is strong and getting stronger. Since its first shipment to Pakistan in August 1991, P&G has grown to be amongst the top fast moving consumer goods companies in Pakistan and has launched premium quality brands which are amongst leading household names in their categories.