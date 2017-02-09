ISLAMABAD - The government of Pakistan should negotiate with the Chinese government to evolve a policy to have joint ventures between Pakistan and China for long lasting win-win cooperation.

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industries (RCCI) President Raja Amer Iqbal made these remarks in a meeting with Commerce Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan. He also urged that the Labour-intensive industry from China under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) shall be relocated in Pakistan to boost the local employment.

The purpose of the meeting was to follow up on the Bhurban declaration reached at All Pakistan Chambers Presidents’ Conference (APCPC) held on January 23 and 24, 2017 in Bhurban and was aimed at making Pakistan’s economy vibrant to reap maximum benefits of CPEC.

The RCCI president said, “We recognise CPEC as a game changer and we urge the government to share information regarding the 4th part of CPEC plan, which is Industrial Zones Development, with all the chambers of Pakistan.” He further said that the package negotiated for the Chinese industrialist shall be shared and at par, packages shall be extended to the Pakistani Industrialist as well.

The minister listened to the demands of the delegation and said that CPEC is a mega project that involves different ministries and stakeholders and Ministry of Commerce will play its positive role in taking up these demands with the stakeholders.

Earlier, a delegation of American Business Council of Pakistan (ABC) called on Dastgir. Simplification of taxation, procedural burden on companies and Investment promotion was discussed in the meeting. The minister also held a meeting with Board of Investment Secretary Azher Ali Choudhry and the Ministry of Commerce secretary to assess possibilities of holding an Asia-Pacific Trade-Facilitation forum in Pakistan.