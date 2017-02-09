Envoy stresses on stronger

Pak-Romania trade ties

SIALKOT (INP): Embassy of Romania in Pakistan First Secretary Mihaita Ene has stressed the need of stronger trade relations with Pakistan, saying that the business-to-business contacts between the Pakistani and Romanian businessmen would further boost the mutual trade ties between the two countries. The Romanian envoy stated this while addressing a meeting of the Sialkot exporters held at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Wednesday. SCCI President Majid Raza Bhutta presided over the meeting. Mihaita discussed in details the matters of mutual interest with Sialkot exporters and invited them to divert their business activities to the Romania, besides, participating in international trade fairs and exhibitions being held in Romania in near future as well. He revealed that Romania is a culturally rich country with a great history and is one of the fastest growing economies in the European Union (EU).

On this occasion, the SCCI president said that Romanian market has great potential for Sialkot made products.

Automotives International Expo to

be held in March

KARACHI (NNI): An international expo of Automotives industry is going to held from March 3-5, 2017 at Expo Center Karachi. Including 56 companies from China, huge number of participants from Europe, Turkey and others would take part in this event. This was stated by Korangi Association of Trade Industry (KATI) Senior Vice President Ghazanfar Ali Khan, who also heads standing committee of FPCCI on Automotive, while talking to automotive industry representatives in a meeting. Ghazanfar told that 144 of vendors and car manufacturers including Toyota, Suzuki, Honda and others from Pakistan will also participate in the international expo. He said that it is good news that restructuring of Hyundai motors has been completed. He said, “We are trying to invite Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for inauguration of this expo. He also praised the efforts of TDAP CEO SM Muneer and FPCCI President Zubair F Tufail for arrangements of this expo and promotion of the industry.

PTCL sale, profit remain flat for 4Q2016

Lahore (Staff Reporter): The Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) consolidated sales and gross profit remained flat for 4Q2016, primarily on the back of lower revenues from PTCL on standalone basis (down 3% YoY), while mobile segment supported revenues. The company posted loss for 4Q2016, an impact of Voluntary Separation Scheme (VSS) offered by the company during late last year amounting to Rs10 billion, however only Rs4.5 billion expense was booked during the quarter (the nature of the expense is dependent on employees opting for the scheme). Meanwhile, according to a press release, the PTCL has announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2016 at its Board of Directors meeting held on February 8, 2017. Operating profits of PTCL Group registered a 53 percent increase during 2016 compared to last year. The group revenue stood at Rs117.2 billion and with effective cost optimisation measures, the operating expenses of the group were reduced by 3 percent.

With the objective to align the resources with the current market challenges, PTCL implemented a VSS during 2016 and the related costs of Rs4.6 billion were accounted for in the financial results of 2016. Accordingly, the PTCL Group net profit for the year was Rs1.6 billion, which would have been Rs4.7 billion, 152 percent increase over last year, had there been no VSS.

PTCL Group’s financial position remained healthy and stable during 2016 due to continuous efforts to optimise costs, resulting in 25 percent increase in cash-based funds in the form of short-term investments and cash and bank balances.

Speaking on the occasion, PTCL President and CEO Dr Daniel Ritz said that PTCL Group is committed to building a digital and connected Pakistan. He informed that the PTCL Group is investing extensively to transform and upgrade its network to provide reliable and resilient high speed internet and telephone services. “We strive to enhance the customers’ experience and create shareholder value,” he added.

Pakistan to surpass Canada’s economy by 2050: PWC report

ISLAMABAD (APP): A report by management consultancy Price Waterhouse Coopers forecasts that Pakistan could surpass the Canadian economy by 2050. According to a private news channel, “By 2050, emerging economies such as Mexico and Indonesia are likely to be larger than the UK and France, while Pakistan and Egypt could overtake Italy and Canada,” PWC said in a report published on Tuesday. The findings based on gross domestic product purchasing power parity (PPP) terms also forecasts India will replace the United States as the world’s second largest economy after China by 2050. According to the measure, Canada is currently ranked as the 17th largest economy, but by 2030 the country will slip to No 18 and by 2050 to No 22. Egypt will move to No 15 place and Pakistan right behind it. Despite the Canadian economy’s diminished status, the country’s GDP will roughly double to $3.1 trillion by 2050 from its current level.

The PWC forecast seems incredulous as Egypt’s GDP based on the more common market exchange rates (MER) stood at $340 billion and Pakistan a mere $284 billion in 2016.