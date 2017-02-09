ISLAMABAD - Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has directed the LPG companies to strictly comply with the prices determined by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources and sell the 11.8kg cylinder at Rs900.

In a letter to the LPG companies, written on February 6, Ogra said that “in pursuant of the order of the Lahore High Court, dated January 27, 2017, passed in writ petition No 113 of 2017 titled M/S Gold Gas Vs Pakistan Petroleum limited, etc you are hereby directed to strictly comply with the prices of LPG as determined by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources under the LPG policy 2016.”

The letter has further directed that as per the LPG prices determined by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources the Maximum LPG Consumer Price (including GST) should be Rs76,500 per Metric Ton (MT) or Rs900 per cylinder.

The government has brought LPG policy in June but has yet to amend to the rules, which will allow OGRA to make the price determination for the end consumers. For the amendment of the rule it requires the approval of the cabinet.

It is pertinent to mention here that after the approval of LPG policy 2016, by Council of Common Interest (CCI), the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources asked Ogra to determine the price of 11.8kg cylinder of LPG at Rs895 for domestic and commercial consumers. OGRA has refused to obey the decision saying that since the prices of LPG in the market was less than Rs700 per cylinder it would be injustice with the end consumer to fix such a high price.

The LPG prices were de-regularised in the year 2000 and since then the government has never intervened in the prices matter of the LPG business. In winter the prices of LPG goes out of the control of the poor consumers. Overall the prices of LPG in winter season was ranging from Rs800 to Rs 1,650 per 11.8kg cylinder in different parts of Pakistan. For example in November 2016, the LPG prices for 11.8kg cylinder have reached to Rs1,650 in Gilgit Baltistan, Rs1,450 in AJK, Rs1,350-Rs1,400 in some cities of Punjab and Rs1,300 in KP.

The issue of high LPG prices was recently resurfaced when Lahore High Court, last month, stayed an auction of approximately 400 metric tons of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG). The counsel of the LPG marketing company in his argument, before the honourable court, alleged that the gas producers (PPL and others) had been making a lot of money by selling the gas on higher prices which would ultimately burden the end consumers. The counsel further alleged that Ogra had failed to fulfill its responsibilities in this regard.

Justice Shahid Jamil Khan sought reports on the matter from Ogra and PPL and directed the petroleum secretary to hold an inquiry into the alleged irregularities. He also directed the official to submit to him a report on the issue.