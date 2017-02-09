Lahore - Local business community should plan to avail the huge opportunities existing in the logistic sector for providing modern prime movers and standardised trucking facilities on CPEC routes.

It was realised by Pak China joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Wang Zihai and Vice President Moazzam Ghurki during a meeting with National Logistics Cell DG Major Genera (R) Faisal Mushtaq, along with seven-member Chinese delegates. The delegation was headed by Shandong International Economic and Technical Corporation Group Ltd President Meng yan. The other member of the delegation included Xu Meng, Bai Jainmin, Wang Jieqing, Deng Yani, Sun Yicheng, and Gao Yunwei.

The delegation has come to Pakistan with a purpose to develop some effective advancement to the cargo trade particularly through modern trucking stations. Head of delegation, Meng expressed that the ultra-modern trucking stations can make flow of cargo more efficient and fast, leading to better economical industrial growth between Pakistan and China. The main purpose of the meeting was to explore propositions for modified trucking system in Pakistan, particularly on the CPEC route.

Zihai pointed out that the volume of cargo between Pakistan and China is growing rapidly and therefore both the countries need to communicate, share experiences and explore all possible opportunities in industrial sector in general and logistics in particular.