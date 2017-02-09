PESHAWAR - SMEDA Wednesday organized a pre-budget consultative session to solicit the inputs of the different business sectors for inclusion in the Federal Budget for financial year 2017-18. The consultative workshop beside, public and private sectors was also participated by the representatives of chambers, SMEs and women entrepreneurs at large and presented their recommendations. Those who participated were included SCCI SVP Mohammad Iqbal and representatives of Frontier Mine Owners Association (FMOA), APCEA, services and trading sectors.