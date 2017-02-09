LAHORE - Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) Premier Service, launched with highly expensive leased A 330 from Sri Lankan Airline, was destined to fail from beginning because it made no commercial sense, since hourly cost of $8500 exceeded total revenue generated and additional cost incurred by launching of this service.

PIA could have invested this money in upgrading faulty seats and malfunctioning in-flight entertainment system installed on its existing fleet of B777.

Aviation is a very unforgiving and highly competitive industry with no room for complacency. Compromises and irregularities in choice of fleet, procurement and leasing contracts and recruitments are daunting the national flag carrier. Once an airline’s credibility is dented it loses its market share. PIA has been censured by European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) in 2007 following controversial decision by former DMD Niaz to cancel all manufacturer recommended vendors and instead appoint a single vendor of disrepute located in a remote part of UK. Credibility build over years of hard work was lost because of corruption and greed of few. No lessons were learned because in 2011 PIA again cancelled all contracts with vendors for supply of all essential spare parts located along its network and chose an unknown vendor, Transworld Fze, located in Dubai and within months the airline was again put on the priority scrutiny list for random checks by EASA.

It is this controversial history of PIA that no executive responsible for pilfering national airline has ever been punished and held accountable, which has lead to its dismal present state where auditors have declared it technically insolvent. In the 80’s when PIA sold through an agent Page Avjet based in Florida brand new DC10-30 to Canadian Pacific in return for aged B747-200 with almost depleted hull life, an investigation ordered later lead to brief imprisonment of former DMD Syed Ijaz Ali, former GM Corporate Planning Rashidul Hassan and AVM MD Viqar Azeem only to be let off under political pressure. Blatant unchecked pilferages have deprived PIA of billions annually. In one instance PIA ordered over 150 In-flight Service Trolleys from a reputable company in Far East to be delivered to Karachi, but instead they ended up in Manchester with a Catering Company owned by an airline executive who later became MD and this Flight Catering firm given exclusive rights for supplying meals at all European airports.

In a briefing given to Senate, it was informed that the PIA total accumulated losses have escalated to over Rs300 billion as of 3rd Quarter 2016 with over Rs5 billion losses increasing every month. In 2011-12, former MD Yusafzai signed an agreement for five more B777, but major losses and cash crunch prevented airline for making payments in 2013 and 2014, which resulted in airline losing $10 million, it had paid as advance money.

Commercial airline survive only through carefully negotiated, transparent and scrutinised fleet replacement plans, with aircraft configuration, choice of seats, galleys and lavatories dictated by marketing demands, passenger profile and not on whims of government or airline executives. Commercial aviation industry is a highly competitive service oriented industry with clients having a choice of airlines offering safe and reliable schedules with quality in-flight services and consumer-friendly sales and reservation which can be booked without leaving comfort of their homes.

Leasing of aircrafts, whether on Dry Lease or Wet Lease is a good option provided it is done transparently and not as has been the practice in PIA, including leasing of A330 from Sri Lankan Airline, which was desperate to cut losses, yet wizards of PIA ended up signing a deal too costly for any airline to even operate break even.

The spokesman for national carrier said that as per National Aviation Policy an aircraft cannot be wet-leased for more than six months. Accordingly, PIA’s agreement with Sri Lankan Airlines for wet lease of one Airbus A330 is expiring on February 09, 2017. Following PPRA rules, PIA has already shortlisted the aircraft offered against a recent tender for wet lease which is planned to be inducted in the later part of current month after completion of regulatory formalities. Till the arrival of shortlisted aircraft, PIA’s flights to London will be operated by PIA’s Boeing 777 aircraft, he maintained.