KARACHI - Stocks witnessed a range bound session on Wednesday as investors preferred to book profits and remain cautious, resultantly the PSX index almost closed flat.

Volatility prevailed in the market as the index traded between an intraday high of 175 points and an intraday low of 117 points to finally close on a flat note up (0.03%). Index heavy weight MCB Bank (MCB) and United Bank (UBL) declined between (4%-4.6%) while Nishat Mills (NML), Engro Corp (ENGRO) and International Steels (ISL) supported the index to close in green, brokers said. ISL, INIL and ASL in the steel sector gained to close on their respective upper circuits on the back of the news that NTC has imposed definitive anti-dumping duty in the range of 6-40pc on dumped imports of Galvanised Steel Coils/Sheets being imported from China.

MCB (lower 2.92%) in the banking sector weighed down on the index, as the bank declared its 2016 result. In its result announcement, the bank posted EPS of Rs19.67.This was accompanied by a final cash dividend of Rs4/share taking the full year payout to Rs16/share. EFERT (down 1.19%) in the fertiliser sector lost value to close in the red zone, as the company declared its 2016 result. In its result announcement company posted 40pc YoY lower EPS of Rs6.98, along with a year-end cash dividend of Rs2.5/share taking the full year payout to Rs7/share, commented analyst at JS Global.

Filch affirmed Issuer Default Ratings, renewed institutional interest in banking and cement stocks supported the index to close above session lows. Strong earnings outlook in cement, banking and auto scrips played a catalyst role in higher close in the earnings season at PSX, stated analyst Ahsan Mehanti.

Overall, volumes increased by 25 percent to 498 million shares, while traded value rose by 20 percent to Rs20.7 billion/$198 million. Lotte Chemical emerged as volume leader with 39 million trade shares.