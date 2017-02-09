MULTAN - State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Ashraf Mahmood Wathra on Wednesday inaugurated Habib Bank Plaza during his visit to Multan.

The SBP governor also unveiled a unique painting of Gimmi Engineer depicting Multani culture at HBL regional office. On the occasion, he stressed upon the banks to advance agricultural loans in South Punjab region for the promotion of agriculture sector. He praised Habib Bank and said that it played key role in offering banking services in the country. The HBL President and CEO Noman K Dar stressed upon the bank workers to play their role for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.