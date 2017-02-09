PESHAWAR - Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) on Wednesday organised a pre-budget consultative session to solicit the inputs of the different business sectors for inclusion in the federal budget for financial year 2017-18.

Beside public and private sectors, representatives of chambers, SMEs and women entrepreneurs at large was also participated in the consultative workshop and presented their recommendations.

Those who participated were included Sarhad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) Senior Vice President Mohammad Iqbal and representatives of Frontier Mine Owners Association (FMOA), All Pakistan Commercial Exporters Association (APCEA), services and trading sectors.

SMEDA has initiated a nationwide consultation process to seek the recommendations for Federal Budget 2017-18. Around 250 SMEs stakeholders including SMEs, Chambers of Commerce & Industry and trade associations and sector development companies have already been approached to obtain recommendations regarding taxation, tariffs, regulatory procedures and any other issues that impede SME growth.

The authority will compile these inputs to present it to the federal government in shape of recommendations, so it could be included in the annual budget for the coming financial year.

While speaking on the consultative session, SMEDA Provincial Chief Javed Iqbal Khattak thanked the participants and said that they are collecting sector specific recommendations of all sectors to send it to the Ministry of Finance.

He told the participants that those SMEs, which had already utilised the benefits under the Economic Revitalisation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA (ERKF) will be released grants from the additional finances.

Furthermore, he also called for the provision of the same facilities, available with the SMEs of other countries, to the SMEDA.

On the occasion, Manager Policy and Planning from SMEDA Head Office, Mohammad Raza highlighted the role of SMEDA in budget making.