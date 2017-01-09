LAHORE - As per the latest data published by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), banking sector deposits were up 20 percent annually to Rs11.2 trillion in 2016.

This is significantly higher than historical average growth of 12 percent during last three years. Deposits have also jumped 7 percent surprisingly on monthly basis in December 2016. Advances of the sector have also risen by 17pc YoY/ 6pc MoM to Rs5.6 trillion in December 2016, whereas investments are up 8 percent YoY / 3pc MoM to Rs7.2 trillion.

Experts believe that this abnormal jump in MoM basis and higher than historical growth could be due to year end phenomenon and this could adjust in upcoming weeks. It is to be noted that sector deposits as of December 23, 2016 stood at Rs10.6 trillion which is up 15 percent YoY, whereas advances were up 12 percent YoY Rs5.3 trillion. “Even if we assume ‘December 23, 2016’ numbers to sustain going forward, 15 percent deposit growth will be better than expected and higher than historical average. Similarly, advances growth of 12 percent will also be higher than last three-year average growth of 7 percent, experts added.

Improvement in advances growth also indicates increased credit demand, initiation of CPEC projects and improved macros. Banks are also focusing on high yielding consumer growth to support their margins and profitability.

According to experts, the calendar year 2016 was a tale of two halves for the banking sector where it realised a return of 1.2% in 1HCY16 followed by a more robust return of 29.7% in 2HCY16, taking full year return to 30.9%. The lackluster performance during 1HCY16 was witnessed on account of cumulative monetary easing of 75bps and expectations of continuation of super tax in budget FY17. Robust price performance exhibited during 2HCY16 was largely driven by MSCI reclassification, where Banking industry had three representatives, pickup in inflation amid fading base effect and reversal in commodity cycle.