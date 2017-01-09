A standing committee of the National Assembly has barred Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) from allowing CNG owners to move to LPG filling stations until and unless they clear their outstanding dues to utility companies.

The Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Resources, which met under the chairmanship of MNA Bilal Ahmad Virk on Monday, directed Ogra to serve notices to defaulter companies and gas filling stations.

The committee was told that the regulatory body in pursuance of Ogra Ordinance, 2002 and LPG (Production and Distribution) Rule, 2001 granted 35 LPG construction licences to sites co-located with CNG stations and seven LPG marketing licences.

The Ogra chairperson further apprised that in line with the earlier decision of the standing committee, the regulatory body had obtained affidavits from the applicant companies confirming that no liabilities were pending against the applicants and response from them was awaited.

She assured the standing committee that no defaulter company applicant would be granted licence until clearance of outstanding dues.

The committee expressed its concern on the low pressure of gas during peak hours in various parts of the country, and directed officials concerned to address the issue at the earliest.