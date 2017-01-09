ISLAMABAD - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is unlikely to follow the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet’s decision regarding the deregulation of CNG sector and will keep the sector regulated, it is learnt reliably here on Sunday.

In a letter, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has requested the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to reverse the decision of the ECC regarding the deregulation of the CNG sector, said the letter available with The Nation. “Deregulation of CNG sector is a major policy decision which will seriously affect the consumers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It is therefore requested to please rescind the impugned notification for deregulation of CNG sector and direct ECC to desist from transgressing into the domain of CCI and call an urgent meeting of CCI,” the letter said.

“Alternatively the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be constrained to regulate the CNG sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” the letter added. “We have time and again emphasized that ECC, in complete disregard to the constitution, intrudes and transgresses into domain of CCI. All matters related to gas come under entry No 2, part-II, Federal Legislative List and in pursuance of Article 154 (1), only CCI is competent forum to formulate policy and control such matters. I earnestly look forward for a positive response in this matter of great public importance,” the letter added.

It is pertinent to mention here that last month the federal government has announced deregulation of the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) sector and stripped Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) of the power to determine CNG prices for end-consumer. As per the notification, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet has deregulated the pricing of CNG on December 13, 2016 after the Petroleum Ministry had submitted a summary asking for the CNG deregulation.

As a result of the decision, the OGRA has lost its control over the price regulation for the CNG sector for Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, leaving the masses at the mercy of the CNG sector. After deregulation of the sector, the government has given a free hand to the CNG owners of Sindh and KP to set its own prices and profit margin without any regulatory control.

Meanwhile an official of the KP government, while confirming the development of KP Chief Minister’s letter, said that after the 18th Constitutional Amendment Act, Article 154 (1) clearly stated the Functions and Rules of Procedure of the CCI. “The Council shall formulate and regulate the policies in relation to the matters in Part II of the Federal Legislative List and shall exercise the supervision and control over the related institutions, Oil & Gas and Electricity are under Section 2& 4 of the Part II of the Federal Legislative and therefore it comes under CCI domain,” the official said. “We are not going to leave the provincial consumers on the mercy of the CNG owners and will keep the sector regulated,” he added.

When asked that is it possible to say no to ECC’s decision, the official said that the ECC decision was a sheer violation of the constitution and the province is not going to obey any such infringement on the provincial rights.

Both the Planning Ministry and the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority were also against the government decision of deregulating of the CNG sector and have proposed that, in absence of the government’s weak monitoring mechanism, the decision will leave the poor consumers at the mercy of CNG owners.

Taking advantage of the free hand given by the federal government’s decision of deregulating the CNG sector, owners of Sindh CNG stations have increased the gas price to Rs70-71 per kg from Rs67.50. Moreover, Punjab CNG association has also increased the price of CNG.