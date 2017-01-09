OGDCL, MOL produced Rs99.538b oil & gas from KP

ISLAMABAD (APP): Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL) and MOL Pakistan have produced Rs99.538 billion crude oil and natural gas from its different operational fields of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 17 years. The two leading companies have extracted over 89,998,250 bbl crude oil and 87,217,244 mcf natural gas during the period, official sources told APP. OGDCL tapped around 59,692,454 bbl (barrel) crude oil and 86,482,196 mcf (million cubic feet) natural gas amounting to Rs520.538 billion. The company produced 15,567,543 bbl crude, 29,626,201 mcf natural gas and 43,671 metric ton (mt) LPG from the Chanda field, located in district Kohat of the province, during the year 2001-02 to 20015-16, worth Rs114,049 million with its 72 percent share. From the Nashpa field of district Karak, they informed that OGDCL produced 30,847,733 bbl crude oil of Rs266,362 million and 114,654,724 mcf natural gas of Rs295,867 million, having 56.45 percent share, from the fiscal year 2009-10 to 2015-16.

Whereas, the Mela field at Shakar Darah of district Kohat produced 13,269,684 bbl crude oil and 44,154,422 mcf natural gas amounting to Rs110,243 million from the year 2006-07 to 2015-16 with its 56.45 percent share.

In a period of three years from 2010-to-13, the sources said the company, having 30 percent share, produced 7,494 bbl crude oil of Rs50 million and 1,236,097 mcf natural gas from the Sheihkhan field of district Kohat. The MOL Pakistan produced around 735,048 mcf natural gas and 30,305,796 bbl crude oil and 223,340 mt LPG amounting to Rs380 billion during the last 11 years.

The company produced 511,087 mcf gas, 22,337,261 bbl and 161,430 mt LPG from the Karak district of KP from year 2005 to 2015. From the Kohat district, it tapped 110,681 mcf gas, 4,298,705 crude oil and 34,416 mt LPG, whereas the Hangu district’s production stood at 113,280 mcf gas, 3,669,830 crude oil and 27,494 mt LPG during the same period. Answering a question, they said the company sold around Rs187.6 billion natural gas, Rs179.6 billion crude oil and Rs12.8 billion LPG from districts Karak, Kohat and Hangu during the period.

PEW for revival of textile industry

ISLAMABAD (INP): The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) warned on Sunday that future of textile industry seems bleak therefore the government should take urgent steps to save it from collapse. Textile is very important sector of the economy, it is the largest forex earning sector which is providing jobs to million in urban areas while millions of planters are also linked to it, it said. Top government functionaries have repeatedly promised provision of energy on reduced cost, payment of refunds and resolution of problems but to no avail, said PEW President Dr Murtaza Mughal. He said that 70 percent of large textile units are located in Punjab and 30 percent of these units are closed due to scarcity of energy hitting exports and jobs which should be noticed. The textile sector is going down since years but government has not taken any meaningful steps which have resulted in reduced exports of clothes, he added. Dr Murtaza said, “We have already lost a big share of global clothing and yarn market to rivals but policymakers are not ready to pay heed to this.

Our textile exports continue to fall since last six years which has gained momentum in the last three years.

Despite a pickup in economic growth after the government submitted to an International Monetary Fund programme in 2013 to avert a balance of payment crisis, exports have fallen resulting in pressure on balance of payments, he added.

He said that most factories shutting down are small or mid-sized plants that are unable to bear the extra cost of prolonged power outages while larger factories have invested in their own power, including diesel generators, to cope with the electricity deficit.

Gold import falls 48.05pc in 5 months

ISLAMABAD (APP): The import of gold into the country fell by 48.05 percent during first five months of current fiscal year (2015-16) as compared to the same period of previous financial year. During July-Nov (2016-17), 154 kilogram of yellow metal worth of $5.822 million was imported as compared to the import of 297 kg gold worth of $11.207 million during last year’s five months. On the other hand, overall metal group imports increased by 4.42 percent to $1.606 billion in first five months of current fiscal year from $1.538 billion in same period of last year, according to latest data of PBS. The import of iron and steel scrap also witnessed decrease of 14.04 percent from $395.265 million last year to $339.763 million during July-November of the year 2016-17. Similarly, iron and steel import increased from $750.020 million last year to $814.521 million this year thus showing an increase of 8.6 per cent. Similarly, the import of aluminum wrought increased by 2.33 percent to $73.024 million in July-November (2016-17) from $71.363 million during same period of the preceding year.

On year-on-year and month-on-month basis, the gold import in November, 2016 decreased by 59.19 percent and 45.6 percent over November, 2015 and October, 2016 respectively.

The gold import in November 2016 was recorded at $822,000 while in November 2015 and October 2016 its import was recorded at $2.014 million and $1.511 million respectively. The import of overall metal group, however increased by 7.11 percent and 14.05 percent as compared to the import of November, 2015 and October, 2016 respectively.

ICST concerned over unfair price hike of commodities

ISLAMABAD (INP): Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders (ICST) has asked the government to check unfair hike in the prices of sugar and other essential items while strict action should be taken against profiteers. It expressed concern over the increasing trend in the prices of essential goods due to ineffective price monitoring system, which is against the interests of masses. Hike in the price of sugar and milk is on the cards, while prices of dozens of other items have already been increased which is unethical as well as illegal, said Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders Patron Shahid Rasheed Butt. In a statement issued here today, he said that government has allowed two revisions in the price of packaged milk last year which was illegal. Now the dairy farmers are following the suit to hike prices unilaterally within 24 hours. Shahid said that Ministries of Food, Commerce and Competition Commission should not ignore the situation and take some steps to provide relief to the masses.

The prices of eggs, fruits, vegetables, ghee, liquefied petroleum gas, rice and rice basmati, mutton, beef, wheat, pulses wheat flour have been increased while the reason behind hike in price of beef and mutton is said to be large-scale smuggling.

The business leader said that the prices of tomatoes, potatoes, onions and red chilly powdered have been decreased, adding that the government should take action before the situation is worsened.