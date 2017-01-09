ISLAMABAD: Embassy of Pakistan in Canada will organise ‘Pakistan Tourism Conference’ in Canada to highlight tourism potential of the country. This was stated by Pakistan’s

Ambassador to Canada Tariq Azim during a meeting with Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation Managing Director Chadhry Abdul Ghafoor on Sunday in Islamabad. He said the conference will be attended by prominent Canadian outbound tour operators and stakeholders. The PTDC managing director said the government is committed for the

promotion and development of tourism industry in the country.–NNI

He expressed the hope that by promoting its true potential in a positive direction, Pakistan will gain its top position on tourist map of the world.