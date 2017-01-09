Hafsa Naeem/ Hassan Naeem

Pakistan is an agricultural state thus agriculture gains are of much importance than any other sector. Importance of this sector is manifold as it feeds people, provides raw material for industry and is a base for foreign trade.

People are living in the rural areas of Pakistan and are directly involved in it. Major crops of Pakistan are wheat rice, maize cotton and sugarcane. Though the agricultural sector is facing problems in Pakistan yet the major chunk of money comes from this sector. The major problems of Pakistan are lack of machinery, methods of cultivation and harvesting, water wastage exploitation and plight of small farmers, water logging and salinity, communication gap with farmers focusing more on land instead of crops, low quality of seeds, lack of new technology, false policies of Government, monopoly of Foreign Big Companies, misuse of land and a lot of others problems. We overcome these problems by giving attention to the agriculture sector because it is a source of our foreign income.

Suggestion: Feudalism should be abolished and lands should be allotted to poor farmers. This will enhance the productivity and per acre yield of all the crops in Pakistan. Taxes should be levied on Agricultural income but not without devising limit of land holding. Federal Seed Certification and Federal Seed Registration is approved but it should taken responsible steps in approving seeds as it has already approved 36 new kinds of seeds.

A new Agricultural policy must be framed in which following steps should be focused on. Small farmer must be focused. The major problems of small farmers should be solved first. Consumer friendly policy must be projected. Productivity enhancement programmed must be constituted to adjust and support prices. Surplus vegetables and fruits must be exported. This will also help in commercialising agriculture and farmers will be able to earn more revenue.

Latest machinery should be provided to the farmers to increase the per acre yield. This provision should be on easy installments so that the farmers can avoid the burden of loans. If possible subsidy should be given by the government of modern machinery. Modern techniques of irrigation can solve the problems of irrigation in Pakistan. By using this technique the farmers can save a huge sum of money which he pays for irrigation through tube wells and tractors. More dams should be constructed on Indus, Jhelum and Chenab rivers, as this will enhance the storage capacity of water and reduce the per acre cost of all the crops. This step will also reduce the salinity chances of the lands as less tube-well water will be flooded to the lands which cause salinity. In our economy agriculture sector plays a very dominant role by making a greater contribution to the GDP of the country. It means that despite structural changes in the economy, the share of agriculture is still at the top amongst all other sectors of the economy.