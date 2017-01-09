LAHORE (PR): Pakistan Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited Officers Association (ZTBLOA) has appreciated ZTBL president Syed Tallat Mehmood for running the bank affairs in better and positive manners.

The ZTBLOA also lauded the ZTBL chief for restoring 1961 pension laws, regularizing workcharge employees, giving due promotions and bonuses to the employees and for exceptional performances of ZTBL teams in different sports. They hoped that the ZTBL president would also play his part in resolving the issue of employees’ pays and increments.

“Under the dynamic leadership of Syed Tallat, the number of ATM machines and commercial branches were increased, which gave great boost to the bank business. It is hoped under him, the bank will progress a lot,” said ZTBLOA, which also assured their all-out cooperation to ZTBL president.