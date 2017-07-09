Groundbreaking ceremony of DHA Business Hub

LAHORE (PR): An impressive yet simple groundbreaking ceremony of DHA Business Hub held on July 7, 2017 at DHA Lahore Phase-8. DHA Lahore Administrator Brig Zafar Yaseen Babar graced the occasion as the chief guest. The ceremony was commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran followed by a welcome address by the DHA Special Projects Director. In his speech, Brig Zafar said that DHA Lahore has expanded from 34000 kanals to 300 thousand kanals and this has increased the business activities. Business Hub is a virtual one-start-shop for local businesses and multinationals entrepreneurs. It is a mile stone which DHA has achieved to facilitate the residents and the general public to provide with the golden investment opportunities.

Realising its remarkable expansion of community, business standards of the 21st century and DHA’s commitment and passion; project of Business Hub at Commercial Broadway Phase-8 was planned to meet the requirements of modern business culture, environment and ethics and to add towards ambiance and stunning architecture.

LUMS graduates its largest batch at convocation 2017

LAHORE (PR): The 29th convocation ceremony of the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) was held on Saturday, where the university graduated its largest batch to date.

The ceremony represented a reunion of the entire university, with 1082 graduating students, parents, staff and faculty from each school gathering to commemorate the achievement of the class of 2017. A beautiful day greeted over 3,000 guests and faculty members to celebrate the fresh graduates.

The ceremony commenced with the entrance of the academic procession at the convocation venue.

LUMS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Sohail Naqvi welcomed parents, students, the management committee members, trustees and the keynote speaker, Mr. Arif Naqvi at the convocation ceremony. In his welcome address, he congratulated the graduating class and said that these graduates are poised to lead this great country to join the ranks of developed nations of the world.

Ideas home launches new textile collection

LAHORE (PR): Under the umbrella of Ideas Home, Ideas by Gul Ahmed is bringing a new range of bedding and home textiles for customers to revamp their home spaces.

The Cozy Dream collection is an apt name for the range, as it encompasses prints and material that turn every room into a comfortable paradise. The pieces bring vitality and character to each space. The full bedding collection offers decorative touches to add depth and splendour to the bedroom, making it conducive for greater relaxation and repose. With so many designs to choose from, one can only sit back and revel at the beautiful shades that make each piece stand out.

Punjab College awards cash prize to position holders

LAHORE (PR): In a recently held ceremony at Punjab College Campus, the management of Punjab Group of Colleges awarded cash prizes worth Rs7 million among first 50 position holders of BISE Lahore Matriculation Examinations 2016.

Prof Dr Rauf Azam, VC, University of Education graced the occasion with his presence as chief guest while Sophia Baidar, renowned poet and writer, was present as guest of honour. Cheques of denominations of 4 lakh, 3 lakh, 2 lakhs and 1 lakh were distributed among students according to the positions achieved by the in the board.

Meezan announce interim cash dividend

LAHORE (PR): Al Meezan Investment Management Limited (Al Meezan) has announced Interim cash dividend of Rs632.78 crore for unit holders of Meezan family of funds for the year ended June 30, 2017. Al Meezan, the largest manager for Shariah Compliant Funds in Pakistan, recorded a phenomenal growth of about 51.4pc in total assets under management, rising to Rs117.8 billion (June 30, 2017) from Rs77.8 billion in June 2016.

With Highest Management Quality Rating of AM1, Al Meezan is presently managing thirteen funds and several investment plans.

TECNO Mobile getting impressive response

LAHORE (PR): Tecno Mobile - Pakistan’s rapidly emerging smartphone brand - is being successful in getting a tremendous response by its consumers and the public. The blessings of Ramazan and joys of Eid enhanced by “Eid Before Eid” campaign by Tecno a few days back. These remarkable days became a source of happiness for the winners of these campaigns and activities.

This trustworthy brand got an overwhelming response from its loyal consumers all around the country.

Telenor Velocity hosts ‘Graduation Night’

LAHORE (PR): Telenor Velocity, the digital accelerator of Telenor Pakistan, hosted a Graduation Night in Lahore to graduate six startups from their Cohort 2. This time around, the event had a modern and minimalistic setting, with a strong focus on building startup’s rapport with the investors. The event attendees included venture capitalists, angel investors, expert mentors, Telenor Pakistan officials, technology leaders and key players from the startup community. Humayun Mazhar, CEO and Founder of Cres Ventures attended the event as the keynote speaker. Also present on the occasion were Dr Umar Saif - Chairman PITB, Nabeel Qadeer - Director PITB, Khurram Zafar - Founder 47 Ventures, and Faisal Sherjan - Director LCE.

LG to supply ADAS cameras to German automaker

ISLAMABAD (PR): LG Electronics (LG) has been selected by a premium German automaker to supply ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) camera modules and related software for the company’s next generation vehicles.

The LG-designed ADAS camera is capable of collecting traffic information to help drivers make better decisions and increase safety on the road. It can accurately recognise and respond to surrounding environments - even at busy intersections - using the camera. As a key component of an overall smart car system, the LG camera can detect objects from a distance and apply Autonomous Emergency Braking if a collision is imminent.

Qatar Airways removed from US laptop ban list

DOHA (PR): Qatar Airways, the World’s Best Airline as voted by Skytrax 2017, is delighted to confirm it has been approved by the US Department of Homeland Security to permit passengers to carry personal electronic items on board US-bound flights, departing from its hub Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar.The airline gained the exemption earlier today after US officials inspected the security measures in full operation at Qatar’s state-of-the-art Hamad International Airport (HIA), an airport recently awarded five stars by Skytrax, the first airport in the Middle East to be bestowed with this recognition.

With the lifting of the electronics restrictions, passengers departing from HIA to all Qatar Airways’ US destinations will be able to carry their personal electronic devices on board, and have uninterrupted use of them for business and leisure purposes throughout their flight.