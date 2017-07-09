ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday chaired a meeting at the Ministry of Finance to review implementation status of budget for FY 2017-18.

The finance secretary briefed the minister on the status of implementation of the relief measures announced in the budget 2017-18. Dar was informed that almost all of the notifications to implement the budgetary measures have already been issued and the remaining notifications will be issued within the next few days.

The minister emphasized the importance of effective budget implementation in order to ensure that the general public can avail the intended benefits of the budget in a timely manner. He said that the measures announced in the budget are aimed at improving the welfare of the general public and enabling higher, sustainable and inclusive economic growth. He also urged the Finance Division officials to ensure continued pursuance of austerity measures in order to maintain financial discipline. The FBR chairman and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance also attended the meeting.



OUR STAFF REPORTER