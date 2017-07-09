LAHORE - Frequent holding of “Interiors Pakistan” exhibition in mega cities is developing entrepreneurship through various capacity-building measures and educating woodworkers to adopt modern designs efficiently on high-end furniture machines besides triggering further investments and employment in the country.

While inaugurating the exhibition here at Expo Center, United Business Group Patron-in-Chief SM Muneer said the potential of furniture industry in Pakistan is enormous and he believed that within 2-3 years it could even be double if the government patronised this industry. He said the exhibition featured a comprehensive range of furniture by a diverse portfolio of quality exhibitors and attracts a healthy and well-represented attendance of trade buyers and visitors.

Appreciating the role of PFC in organising frequent exhibitions inside the country, Muneer said such exhibitions would allow companies the opportunity to increase brand awareness and have the chance to strengthen relationships with their existing customers as well as establish relations with international exhibiting companies attending the fair.

“There would be an opportunity for B2B and B2C meetings. This would prove a gateway to international market,” he added.

SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vice President Iftikhar Ali Malik said the employment generated by the timber industry is absolutely critical to the working class and it is therefore equally critical that the industry takes even bigger steps towards making this industry truly sustainable. However, he said the illegal cutting of timber over time - without any new plantations to replace the trees - has led to an acute shortage of local hardwood for the city’s furniture makers. Besides, the illiterate and unskilled labour is also stunting the industry’s growth, he added.



