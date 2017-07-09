ISLAMABAD:- International Development Fund of Oil Producing and Exporting Countries (OFID) have agreed to provide soft loan of $50 million for development of FATA. Sources at FATA Secretariat told Radio Pakistan that the amount will be utilised for ‘Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Programme’ launched by the federal government in tribal areas. Under the programme, educational, health, irrigation, water supply and sanitation facilities are being enhanced in the tribal belt. The sources said more than two million people of the tribal areas will benefit from the programme.–APP