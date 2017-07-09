LAHORE (PR): Australia’s leading law firm has entered into a Joint Venture Legal Professional Agreement with M/s Sardar lqbal & Co - one of the most reputable law firm of Pakistan.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, both law firms will work in collaboration with each other on legal matters related to CPEC international arbitration, trade mark and patent corporate sector, documentation, legal advisers, bidding documents, agreements and contracts, mergers, environment and rural development programmes apart from facilitating immigration procedure for students and prospective corporate/commercial houses as well as individuals.

Sardar Iqbal & Co was founded by Sardar Muhammad lqbal - a leading advocate of the country who rose of the office of chief justice and the first ombudsman of Pakistan. Presently, the law firm is being headed by the Sardar Shahid lqbal, former advocate general and member Punjab Provincial Assembly and senior advocate of Supreme Court. On the other hand, Sardar Taimoor lqbal - grandson of former chief justice Sardar Muhammad lqbal - has also joined the law firm after having completed his legal education from London.