ISLAMABAD - Asian Development Bank (ADB) Country Director Xiaohong Yang on Thursday called on Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to discuss ADB’s current portfolio.

During the meeting, Dar appreciated that ADB’s portfolio in Pakistan has been increasing for the last three years and was likely to grow further in coming years. The minister expressed satisfaction over the pace of project implementation and both sides emphasized efforts to keep up momentum of Pakistan-ADB cooperation in different spheres.

The ADB country director appreciated the minister’s effective participation as head of Pakistan’s delegation in the annual meetings of the ADB held in May 2017. Dar also conveyed his regards for ADB President Takehiko Nakao.