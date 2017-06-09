LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Irrigation, Amanat Ullah Khan Shadi Khel has said that new projects of construction of canals and small dams would go a long way to bring about agricultural green revolution in the province.

He expressed these views while presiding over a departmental meeting held here on Thursday to review the progress in ongoing projects including Kas Umer Khan Canal system and other schemes.

Amanat Ullah Khan said that the projects of Kas Umer Khan Canal, Jalalpur Irrigation system and water reservoir at the bank of river Ravi would definitely bring positive impact on the life of formers and common man. The Minister said that Kas Umer Khan Canal would be a game changer in the area of Minawali as all the deserted and barren land would be cultivated after construction of this canal which will improve the life style of local formers.

He directed the concerned officers to complete the survey up to 25 of this month necessarily even if the man power is increased. He said that progress in the KUK canal project would be reviewed fortnightly and monitoring section of Irrigation must make it sure to monitor this project on regular basis for its timely completion.

Amanat Ullah Khan told that the tender of the project would be opened in December which would be followed by final design and earth breaking. He directed the survey firm to do field survey and hydraulic survey by using all quality tools and equipments. He also said that there is no financial hurdle in the project as all financial needs have been fulfilled in the new budget 2017-18.