Greenvalley gives away another 1300cc car

LAHORE (PR): Mall of Lahore ‘Win-a-Car’ promotion has come to a close with the lucky draw to announce the lucky winner of the 1300cc car, Waqas Riffat alongside announcing the names of the winners of 75 other prizes worth 2 million rupees.

Customers shopped for Rs2,999 at Mall of Lahore at any outlet including Greenvalley Hypermarket to enter a lucky draw for the grand prize and other prizes.

Starting on 28th April, ‘Win-a-Car’ continued till 1st June 2017. The management and staff of Mall of Lahore made special arrangements for the promotion.

These promotions are a regular event at Mall of Lahore. In April, Mall of Lahore gave away a plot in Bahria Town alongside a number of gifts to the lucky winners in a similar promotion called ‘Shop-a-Plot’.

The Mall is the first premium shopping mall with a perfect fusion of hi-end local and international brands with grand décor.

Greenvalley Premium Hypermarket, a project of Bahria Town, is offering the finest retail experience in Pakistan with stores in Bahria Town Rawalpindi & Mall of Lahore. It has over 25 specialized departments and is the only retailer in Pakistan to have won an award at the “International Retail Property Award” and the first supermarket in Pakistan to receive an ISO and HACCP Certification.

Ufone supports Rizq to fight hunger and reduce food wastage

ISLAMABAD (PR): Continuing on its tradition of supporting estimable people and institutions, which in turn help the less fortunate in Pakistan, Ufone is supporting Rizq, a social entrepreneur project, this Ramazan.

Rizq was started in April 2015 by a group of friends who met at LUMS while studying for their economics degree after Huzaifa Ahmad shared his desire to channelize excess food to the underprivileged who cannot afford daily meals. Huzaifa’s friends and partners, Musa Amir and Qasim Javed, were instantly on board and the three entrepreneurs came together to build a bridge between surplus food at restaurants, weddings, and households (usually thrown away) and families living in slums of Lahore.

Ufone is supporting this worthy cause and will purchase media space on television channels and digital media throughout Ramazan, to be used to promote Rizq, free of cost. This will help secure more support for their endeavors by spreading the message of their cause across Pakistan. Ufone highlighted the partnership at an event held in Lahore the other day. Attendees included bloggers, and representatives from local print, electronic and digital media.

Rizq has two primary objectives, to decrease food wastage that is rampant in our society and to feed under nourished people particularly children. As step one, the Rizq team identifies an area within Lahore, usually slums and villages, and maps the community. Next, food drives are advertised on Rizq’s official Facebook page and website encouraging people to contact them if they have any extra or leftover food items from parties or otherwise to donate. When created, Rizq’s Facebook page generated 5,000 likes overnight.

As step two, food is collected from partner restaurants, bakeries, caterers and households. The food usually comes in large containers, which are then taken to a store where it is checked for quality, and sorted into small packages for easy distribution. Lastly, food packages are distributed to mapped communities.

On average, Rizq serves 200 to 250 meals everyday, and the team aims to bring this up to 2000 meals per day. During Ramazan, Rizq targets arranging 2-3 Iftar dastarkhwans on different locations each day to make food available for deserving people.

In order to expand their operations, Rizq needs Rs 1.5 million to buy a cold storage van and a cold storage facility to manage larger quantities of food. The team has been managing with fridges till now, which restricts them to sell/distribute food immediately.

This is the first time in Pakistan a food bank has been established to channelize excess food and the project has the potential to reduce poverty and transform people’s lives. Ensuring meal availability means the families can now utilize their money for other facilities like sending children to school, or buying medicines for ill family members.

Ufone hopes to create greater awareness of the remarkable work being done by Rizq and hopes this will kindle a spirit of sharing and generosity in others.

CarFirst making it easier to sell cars

LAHORE (PR): CarFirst has raised one of Pakistan’s biggest round of series ‘A’ funding to reinvent the used car sales sector. Launched in late 2016, CarFirst aims to provide car sellers a safe and hassle free process to get their cars inspected and sold at fair price within an hour in which CarFirst even processes the payment. CarFirst uses an internally developed algorithm, market intelligence, and a professionally trained team to conduct inspections and valuations. CarFirst’s online platform allows car owners to enter their car’s information for a free valuation, they can book an appointment at one of CarFirst inspection center for a physical inspection of their car.

After the multipoint physical evaluation, which includes engine, brakes, tires and road testing, CarFirst’s team of market and technical experts guide the potential seller on the current market value of their car and make an offer to buy accordingly.

CarFirst also provides a first of its kind online auction platform for used-cars in Pakistan. CarFirst’s App provides their private network of buyers the fastest way to find the perfect car that fits their buyers’ needs. Providing fully inspected and certified cars which saves their partners the inconvenience of having to worry about any mechanical problems and feel rest-assured and secure about pre-checked paperwork. They ensure providing the safest marketplace for their partners with an extensive variety of pre-inspected used-cars from across the country.

Raja Murad Khan, Co-Founder and CEO of CarFirst stated: “Our vision is to reinvent how the used cars are traded in Pakistan through technology and infrastructure creation. We developed this unique model where we make this a one window solutions offering competitive prices and a very secure experience to sellers. CarFirst is making it easier to sell cars by bringing in international best practices to Pakistan.

The fresh funds, raised from Frontier Car Group, which builds and runs marketplaces focused on emerging markets in the auto sector, will be used to improve CarFirst’s online buying and selling platform, which is in turn backed by Balderton Capital and New Enterprise Associates, Inc. (NEA), EchoVC, and TPG Growth.

Leisure Leagues

KARACHI (PR): In the ceremony organised by Leisure Leagues, Lieutenant General (r) Javed Zia, former Commander Southern Command and former Pakistani Ambassador said, “I am very delighted to say that World Group, Trunkwala family has organized the biggest football event in the history of the country, where legendary players from France, Brazil, England, Netherland and Portugal will participate in Pakistan. These legends include Ronaldinho, David James, George Boateng, Nocolas Anelka and Robert Pires.

The Leisure Leagues will provide an ideal opportunity to our youth and offer them a platform to develop their skills and to play the game at international level. Apart from this it will surely help building the soft image of Pakistan, he added.