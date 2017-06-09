LAHORE - Customs Chief Collector Zeba Hayee Azhar has said that formation of a separate joint advisery committee of customs, having representatives of collectorate and Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), is under consideration.

While speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry, she said that primary objective of the collectorate is to facilitate the business community as it would not only thrive the economic activities but would also help generate more revenue. She said that consignments cleared from ports are not rechecked commonly but those goods are must checked that are not coming from ports as collectorate has no information about them. She said that checking of documents is their task but nobody is allowed to harass the business community. She said that in case of such issue businessmen can approach to the collectorate.

She said that there is a dedicated reforms team for WeBoc system that monitors the issues. She said that team would be sent in case of any specific issue regarding WeBoc system. She said that suggestion would be forwarded to FBR to depute all branches of National Bank for collection of customs duty. She said that scanner is already installed at Mughalpura Dry Port and staff tries to clear consignment within 24 hours but business community should give 24 to 48 hours for clearance of their goods.

LCCI President Abdul Basit said that business community should be provided business-friendly atmosphere as they are doing business in difficult conditions. Custom Department should join hands with business community to grow trade and economic activities, he added. He said that undue delay in release of the consignments cause huge financial loss to the importers as they have to bear demurrage and other expenses. He said that scanners should be installed at all ports to avert undue delay. He said that at present custom duty can be paid at few branches of National Bank that causes multiple problems. He said that all branches of NBP should be allowed to collect customs duty.

The LCCI president said that though WeBoc system is a good step but still a lot of improvement is required. He said that there are limited options to correct errors once information is entered. He said that DG Valuation should hold meetings in Lahore to listen the point of view of local business community regarding customs valuation.

LCCI Senior Vice President Amjad Ali Jawa and Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan said that business community is facing issues in connection with Form-I. They said that banks are not issuing Form-I for Iran due to lack of banking system between the two countries. They said that FBR should bring down duties and taxes on smuggling-prone items to get rid of the menace of smuggling. They also called for seminars, training programmes and workshops to give awareness to the business community regarding customs rules and regulations.