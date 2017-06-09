KARACHI - The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $20,515.7 million on June 2, 2017. Foreign reserves held by the SBP stood at $15,706.6 million, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks are $4,809.1 million, so total liquid foreign reserves reached at $20,515.7 million. During the week ending June 2, 2017 SBP’s reserves decreased by $1,215 million to $15,707 million. During the week, SBP made payments of $1,239 million on account of external debt servicing, which includes principal repayment of $750 million against Pakistan Sovereign Bond.