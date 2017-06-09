ISLAMABAD - The govt is committed to implement Prime Minster’s Rs 180 billion “Trade Enhancement Package” on priority basis which would help promote industrial growth, besides boosting country’s exports.

Ministry of Textile through implementation of the policy will provide incentives worth Rs 162 billion for the modernization and development of textile sector, a senior official of Ministry of Textile told the media on Thursday.

“Textile sector will get Rs 162 billion out of the Rs 180 billion ‘Trade Enhancement Package’ announced by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif,” he said.

“The package is for duration of 18 months starting from January 2017 to June 2018. The government had given relaxation on the import of textile machinery to enhance the capacity of the sector,” he added. The official said, “Through this package cost of doing business would reduce which would lead to further boosting in the business activities.” He said, “The Ministry had started a training programme for cotton growers to help them control pest and better manage crops.”

“About 5,000 progressive farmers and workers of field extension sections of the provincial agriculture departments were initially trained to control pest and manage crops,” he added.