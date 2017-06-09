Cigarettes manufacturers laud new

excise slab

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): All Pakistan Cigarettes Retailers Association (APCRA) President Mubeen Yousaf has hailed the government’s decision to announce a new excise slab for tobacco products, as it would help grow the business of retailers dealing in legitimate brands and toughen penalties against anyone in possession of non-compliant cigarettes. He said the retailers had been suffering with the growth of illicit cigarette trade due to weak enforcement. The new excise slab will encourage higher sales of legal brands, which will allow retailers to earn a decent income, he added. The government will also benefit from higher tax collection that can be used to promote trade and agriculture in the country, he added. He further appealed to the government and finance minister not to succumb to the pressure from foreign funded NGOs, who are more interested in pleasing the agenda of their overseas sponsors rather than catering to interests of the poor retailers.

FBR Contact Center inaugurated

ISLAMABAD (APP): Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Dr Mohammad Irshad on Thursday inaugurated a newly-furbished and modernized Contact Center at FBR House to promptly respond to taxpayers' queries and provide them relevant information in real time. Member Facilitation and Taxpayer Education (FATE) FBR Dr Fazal Muhammad Abrejo, Chief FATE Ms Tehmina Aamer and other senior officers of FATE Wing were also present on the occasion. Briefing the Chairman about the FBR Contact Center, Member FATE Dr. Fazal Muhammad Abrejo said the facility was based on the CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Software being used by top companies in the world to improve customer's contact experience. In January 2017, the Federal Board of Revenue implemented the latest CRM that tracks, monitors, and archives issues reported by the taxpayers. Customer can now lodge complaints by sending emails to helpline@fbr.gov.pk, calling the helpline UAN, and also by visiting the FBR's website www.fbr.gov.pk.

CRM also helps in analyzing the kind of issues that are frequently reported and time taken to resolve an issue.

Through the development of Iris Software Utility, frequently reported issues can now be resolved over the phone when taxpayers calls on helpline.

The Iris Utility is linked with NADRA (National Data Base and Registration Authority) database and automatically fetches all data to be updated in the Iris system.

Relevant information that can be updated in the system using this facility includes date of birth, special person credit, senior citizen credit, name correction, CPR (Computerized Payment Receipt) issues and Income Tax return information.

The Chairman was further told that the FATE Wing had conducted a number of trainings of Contact Center employees for capacity building and three different manuals were written on Professionalism and Courtesy, Income Tax Return Filing and related issues as well as on Sales Tax and FED Return and related issues.

The first training was imparted in "Professionalism and Courtesy" to acquaint the agents in basic etiquette while talking to clients so that all agents use standard greetings, place clients on hold properly and use a standard closing.

Based upon this training, one call of each agent is monitored by the respective supervisor and a score is given. The second training introduced basic tax laws related to return filing and wealth statement.

Agents were given a walk-through in Iris and explained different provisions of law. The third training introduced basic Sales Tax and FED return filing and related issues. Agents were given a walk-through in Sales Tax Portal and information that needed to entered in different Annexes.

French official addresses FCCI meeting

FAISALABAD (APP): France has made investment of $1.4 billion and the visit of French investors after a gap of 12 years will bring in more investment in the Pakistan, said Philippe FOUET, head of the Economic Department of French Embassy, Islamabad. Addressing the FCCI members here on Thursday, he said that Pakistan and France enjoyed good relations and there was huge scope of promotion of bilateral trade. He said that the bilateral imports and exports were far less than the existing potential. He informed the audience with satisfaction that during the first three months of this year, the French exports have been doubled while 11% increase in Pakistan's exports have also been recorded. "All macroeconomic indicators are positive but both countries will have to take new steps to further strengthen their bilateral ties," he added. Earlier, in his welcome address, Engineer Ahmad Hassan, vice-president Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) introduced Faisalabad and the FCCI. He particularly appreciated the support of France in maintaining the status of GSP plus for Pakistan.

Later, he presented a book on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Philippe FOUET.

China’s OBOR project bringing world closer: PEW

ISLAMABAD (DNA): The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) on Thursday said China’s One Belt One Road (OBOR) project has so far brought 68 countries together across three continents. Asia, Europe, Africa and Latin America are coming closer which is a very good omen for world’s peace and prosperity, it said. Chinese are focused on Asia with Pakistan and Central Asian states getting more benefits than others countries which is not acceptable for some countries, said Dr. Murtaza Mughal, President PEW. He said that the Silk Road has existed for thousands of years, it enriched the countries it passed through and now it is being revived. He said that China has produced over 25 percent of the global Gross Domestic Product (GDP) since centuries but the industrial revolution in the west slowed it down. Now, she is regaining lost glory. US, India, Japan and some other countries have joined hands to counter Chinese influence, especially in Asia but it seems difficult.

Dr Murtaza Mughal said that India is eying oil and gas and minerals in Afghanistan and Central Asia since long, therefore, she cannot see increasing Chinese influence in that region. Pakistan is to benefit from it which has resulted in sleepless nights in India, he noted.