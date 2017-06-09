PR LAHORE - More than 70 per cent of the civil work on Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project has so far been completed including 83 per cent work on package-I, from Dera Gujjran to Chouburji, where grey structure of all the 11 elevated stations has been finished and handed over to Chinese Contractor CR-NORINCO for executing electrical and mechanical work at these places. All the 670 U-tub girders as well as the 341 transoms, required for construction of elevated viaduct, have been precast out of which 551 U-tub girders and 341 transoms have already been launched.

Khawaja Ahmad Haassan, chairman of steering committee for the project, informed this during the weekly progress review meeting here Thursday.

Khawaja Ahmad Haassan directed for arranging dual electricity connections for more than 600 tube wells, currently operating in the provincial metropolis, under a phased programme for ensuring un-interrupted supply of water to the millions of residents during outages.

In view of the drainage requirements during the approaching monsoon season, he underlined the need for establishing a close liaison between officials concerned of WASA, LESCO and other relevant departments and directed for holding a two-days training workshop for officials of these departments.

He called upon LESCO for providing temporary electricity connections to the Orange Line stations where electrical and mechanical work is currently under way. This will help testing the functioning and efficiency of equipment being installed at these places, he observed.

He informed that the federal government has allowed for shut down of electricity while shifting of services under unavoidable circumstances and directed for adopting a comprehensive standard operating procedure for this purpose.

He informed that the Sui Northern Gas Company is working for upgrading its infrastructure in areas suffering from low pressure of gas in winter season for catering to the requirements of consumers in these areas.

The meeting was informed that the 13 Kilometers long new area drain from Haji Camp to River Ravi via Chauburji will be constructed underground and digging work for this purpose has been started at Punjab University ground at Lake Road.

The meeting was told that so far 70 per cent civil work on the project has been completed. Progress on package-I from Dera Gujjaran, G.T.Road to Chouburji was 83.03 per cent, on package-II from Choburji to Ali Town was 51.25 per cent, on Depot near Dera Gujran was 74.47 per cent while on Stabling Yard near Ali Town it was 69.94 per cent.

Chief Engineer LDA Asrar Saeed, General Manager Punjab Mass Transit Authority Syed Ozair Shah, Chief Engineer TEPA Saif-ur-Rehman, senior officials of NESPAK, LESCO, WASA, PTCL, SUI GAS, Traffic Police, Railways, Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, Chinese Contractor, CR- NOROINCO, representatives of Chinese Engineering Consultant and local contractors of the project attended the meeting.