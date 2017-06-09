LAHORE - Pakistan Centre for Philanthropy (PCP) and The Asia Foundation (TAF) have ventured into an agreement to work jointly for strengthening of civil society sector organisations in the areas of collaboration governance, women rights and creating opportunities for the vulnerable segments of society in Pakistan.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) have been signed between the PCP and TAF under which PCP will act as a facilitator between TAF, civil society, public and private sector organisations for the creation of enabling environment to promote joint collaboration on key thematic areas such as governance, women rights, expanding economic opportunities for vulnerable populations and environment.