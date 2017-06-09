KARACHI - Stocks market witnessed another lacklustre session as the benchmark shares index shed 205points, closing up at 49958.33 levels.

Index point laggars were HBL (slip 3pc), DGKC (2.1pc), DAWH (2.4pc), OGDC (1pc) & ISL (3.7pc), with negative contribution of 197 points; while NESTLE (up 2pc), SEARL (1.9pc), HUBC (0.7pc), BAHL (1.2pc) and ICI (2.6pc) added 64 points. Major sectors witnessed minor profit-taking as Banks shed 84 points, Cement 50 points and Fertiliser 35 points. Despite sharp dip in oil as EIA data missed expectations, the E&P sector remained resilient only trimming 33 points, while OGTi shed a mere 0.7pc. Engro Polymer (EPCL) capped out for a fourth consecutive session, gaining 21pc this week as a news report suggested RD on PVC, observed analyst Adnan Sami Sheikh at Topline brokerage.

Stocks closed sharply lower amid pressure in oil stocks amid slump in global crude prices and concerns for foreign outflows at PSX. Cement and Banking stocks remained in pressure on higher tax levies in the federal budget. Renewed concerns over un-retired circular debt in the energy sector played a catalyst role in bearish close, stated analyst Ahsan Mehanti.

Market participation veered from blue chips, volume rose 16pc whereas traded value inched up 4pc to Rs11.8b/$112m. Foreigners were net buyers of $14.7m, comprising of gross buy/sell $36/22m, with $3.4m net buying in Banks. Bank of Punjab led the market with 26m traded shares. Total 377 active companies participated in the session, of which 146 finished in advance, 217 in decline while 14 remained unchanged.