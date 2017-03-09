MCB Bank sponsored ‘Uplifting Service’ session

LAHORE (PR): MCB Bank, “Pakistan’s Best Bank” for a record tenth time, has participated in the highly informative session titled as ‘Uplifting Service’ conducted by globally renowned service guru, Ron Kaufman.

MCB Bank’s participation in the event as a platinum sponsor was facilitated by the bank’s Learning and Development department to highlight and underscore the bank’s commitment to service quality. MCB Retail Banking Head – North, Zargham Khan Durrani opened the session and while addressing the participants, highlighted the significance of service in this fast paced and ever changing world.

Keeping in mind the current global shift of all businesses towards service, he commented on ever changing customer expectations and the need to keep up with one’s delivery standards at a competitive pace.

He further elaborated on the diverse initiatives currently underway at MCB Bank with a view to enhance service standards to meet and exceed customer needs.

Int’l gems & jewellery exhibition to be held on April 13

LAHORE (PR): Pakistan International Gems & Jewellery Exhibition going to be conducted on April 13, at Lahore will be a good news for business class to promote and improve the quality of local markets of precious gems and stones.

Pakistan Gems and Jewellery Development Company (PGJDC) organised graceful ceremony at Islamabad Press Club regarding their international exhibition. As per announcement, it will be three-day exhibition at Lahore starting from April 13.

It was also revealed that promotion of this exhibition at international level has increased the success chances of this exhibition.

While addressing to the ceremony, PGJDC Director Izhaar Hunzai said, “Our aim is to make our local markets of gems and stones compatible with the standard of international market of gems and stones.” He also mentioned that Pakistan is rich in natural resources of gems and stones.

ACCA celebrates Int’l Women’s Day 2017

LAHORE (PR): ACCA (The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) celebrated International Women’s Day on Wednesday and paid tribute to women’ contrinution in social, economic, cultural and political achievements.

ACCA’s Chief Executive Helen Brand OBE said, “Great progress has been made across the world to accelerate gender parity but there is still work to be done to improve it. Women still only represent 22 percent of corporate leaders globally, with a further 33 percent of firms globally with no women in senior management at all.”

At present, ACCA has 480,000 students around the world studying hard to become professional accountants. 54 percent of them are female, a percentage that is growing year-on-year. With almost a quarter of a million women working towards a professional qualification, ACCA believes the pipeline of motivated, ambitious young women looking to embark on a career in business has never been healthier.

UCA organises ‘Voices of Partition’

LAHORE (PR): To honour the upcoming 70th anniversary of Partition of British India on International Women’s Day, the 1947 Partition Archive in collaboration with the University of Culture & Art (UCA) is organising ‘Voices of Partition’, a two-hour panel discussion – comprising of women during Partition – featuring their life histories, and family narratives, at the UCA Campus on Raiwind Road. ‘Voices of Partition’ is a global educational event series that provides a platform for witnesses of the partition to share their personal experiences directly with the general public.

This event aims to create public engagement on the nuances of women’s struggles during partition, and also to culturally acknowledge the trauma of partition, in a sensitive apolitical manner.

The female panelists, all of whose interviews have been preserved by The 1947 Partition Archive, will share experiences of life before partition including tales from childhood, anecdotes from ancestors, genealogies, agrarian traditions, wedding customs and traditions, gastronomic habits, cultural festivals, narratives of friendships, and school life followed by their experiences of migration, if any, or witnessing lifestyle changes in their city or village during and after partition.

AGHS marks International Women’s Day

LAHORE (PR): AGHS Legal Aid Cell on Tuesday celebrated the International Women’s Day along with its paralegal team to commemorate the achievements of women in political, social and economic arenas of world.

While talking about the challenges faced by women, AGHS Director and rights activist Asma Jahangir said, “Women have advanced but not enough to meet the challenges of the world that is turning more conservative. There is dire need to give them more awareness regarding their rights.” Talking to journalists, AGHS Legal Aid Cell media officer Amina Hassan said that the purpose of celebrating International Women’s Day is to aware women about their basic rights. She said that every year AGHS Legal Aid cell give education of subsidiary legal matters to more than 120 women in this paralegal training programme.

These paralegal women are health workers, homeopathic doctors, students and other field workers.

“The agenda behind their selection is to select a woman which can give further paralegal training to other community women,” she added. She further said that this year AGHS welcomed more than 120 members to its paralegal team. Out of these 120 members, along with 90 women, 30 men are also included in this training programme. This change in the project envisaged to give awareness to men of society regarding women laws and to sensitise men too regarding gender discrimination in the society.

Paralegal Field Officer Rahat Gull said that in this paralegal project, AGHS also take their paralegal team members to Shelter Homes, Lady Police Stations and court to get better understanding towards the laws regarding violence and harassment against women, inheritance laws, laws regarding marriage and divorce- all those laws which are created to protect the rights of women.

APWC urges govt to formulate policy for women’s welfare

Working class observed International Women Day on Wednesday by holding special meetings and conferences and organised a rally under the aegis of All Pakistan Workers Confederation (APWC).

To pay tribute to the women’s achievements, a special conference of Trade Union representatives and women workers was held at Bakhtiar Labour Hall Lahore under the aegis of the confederation which was participated by the hundreds of women Trade Union representatives, workers belonging to the various industries. The conference was addressed by Rubeena Jameel and Confederation General Secretary Khurshid Ahmed, Salma Yasmin, Huma Aziz, Rehana, Amarara, Secretary Osama Tariq and other representatives. The speakers urged the governments to adopt a progressive economic and social and political policies for welfare of women.

to maintain gender parity and free standard equal education facilities and abolishing double education system and equal pay for equal work and safe working conditions and congenial environment and social protections to the women and get ensured the implementation of labour and other laws for the welfare of the women and ensure the elimination by exploitation of domestic workers in the country.