PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KPCCI) President Haji Mohammad Afzal said on Wednesday that industrialisation could not flourish until the elimination of the menace of terrorism from the country.

The KPCCI demanded the federal government to announce special incentives for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Being a frontline province in war of terror, each and every sector of the province had been ruined, therefore, its residents and traders and businessmen are hoping for a big relief package from the federal government, he said. “But unfortunately, there is nothing in sight which is regrettable,” he added.

The KPCCI chief expressed these remarks during his meeting with faculty members of civil services academy Lahore that met him with Additional Director Rehmat Wali Khan in the chair at his office. Afzal said there is need of continuation in economic policies, reforms in tax system and promotion of economic activities in the country to strengthen the economy. He said business community should be taken into confidence prior to formulate economic policy.

He said formation of economic policy with the consultation of business community would have far reaching impact. Therefore it was demanded of the federal government to take KPCCI on board in this regard, he added.

He was of the view that KP’s economy would flourish if peace restored and power and gas load-shedding were stop in the province.

He called for promotion of economic activities at regional level and demanded attractive reforms under public-private partnership. He told the delegation that KPCCI was trying its level best for promoting business activities in the province.

He said that a number of opportunities are there for national and international investors to invest in the province in various sectors like hydel power, tourism, fishery, mines and mineral and carpet industry.