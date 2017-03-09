ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders (ICST) on Wednesday asked the government to consider opening up local market for the auto sector of Turkey in the national interest as it will help boost dwindling textile exports while masses will get quality cars on economical rates. ICST Patron Shahid Rasheed Butt said that such a move will provide relief to the consumers who are being exploited by local producers of the cars since long. The Auto Policy announced in March last year has benefitted the country as three multinationals including Nissan and Renault has decided to invest in the country, he added.