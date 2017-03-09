RAWALPINDI - The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) organised a ceremony to mark the International Women’s Day with the motto “Be bold for change”, here on Wednesday.

Minister for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Maryam Aurangzeb was the chief guest on the occasion. Nepal Ambassador Sewa Lamsel Adikari, Tajikistan envoy Jonov Sher Ali, RCCI President Raja Amer Iqbal, RCCI Senior Vice President Rashid Waien, RCCI Vice President Asim Malik, group leaders Sheikh Shabir, Sohail Altaf, former presidents, member of the executive committee, women members, Women Entrepreneur Chairman Mehwish Afridi, renowned women personalities, Kanwal Naseer, university students and a large number of working women attended the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Maryam highlighted the government’s key initiatives for the betterment of women and protecting their rights. She said that the women enjoyed equal rights and opportunities in the constitution and the government was taking practical steps for empowerment of women and protection of their rights.

The minister said that during past few years legislation has been done to empower the women as the legislation directly affects the society. In order to ensure the rights of women the federal government enacted a number of laws which include Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace (Amendment) Bill, 2014, Anti Rape Laws (Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill, 2013 and Anti Honour Killing Laws (Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill, 2014, she added.

She stressed the need for better implementation of the laws enacted for protection of women rights and their empowerment. She said that the issue of harassment of women at workplace was a sensitive matter and committees have been constituted in various organisations to deal with the complaints, but there was need for creation of awareness and training. She appreciated the RCCI initiative for establishing a fund for releasing women prisoner from Adiyala Jail who were not able to pay the fines.

The minister urged the RCCI to organise training workshops for emerging entrepreneurs and business women so that they can play their due role in the economy of Pakistan. She said women have been given 50 percent quota in Prime Minister Youth Loan Scheme. She also said that the quota for women has been increased in education, health and other sectors.

The RCCI President, in his welcome address, said that aim of celebrating International Women Day was to acknowledge the role and contribution made by women in uplifting the socio economic condition in the country.

He said that no nation can make progress without the progress of women. The Rawalpindi chamber always welcomed women to participate in Chamber’s activities to bring change in businesses. RCCI is establishing incubation centre for businesswomen to provide an equipped place to women to display their products and hold meetings to promote their businesses, he added.

On the occasion, the RCCI president presented a ceremonial check of Rs3,70,000 to the minister for releasing women prisoners – who are unable to pay their fine - from different jails including Adyala Jail.

The Nepal and Tajikistan envoys appreciated the RCCI’s efforts and role for motivating women towards businesses. They lauded the government’s efforts for organising ECO Summit and PSL final in the country. In the end mementos were presented to the chief guest and guest of honours.

Meanwhile, Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) also organized an event on International Women Day. On the occasion, FJWU VC Dr Samina Amin Qadir was the chief guest. Dr Sarwat Rasool welcomed the audience and gave a brief introduction of the history and Importance of International Women’s Day. Other guests were Dean Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Dr Naheed Zia Khan, Dr Aayesha Rafiq and Ms Humaira Zulfiqar. VC Prof Dr Samina Amin Qadir said as a pioneer female higher education institution in Pakistan, she believes that true liberation comes with socio-economic emancipation. She further said, “Let us reaffirm our commitment to women’s rights, the inherent dignity and the equal rights of men and women. Let us stand together and assist each other in achieving our goal of better life for all.”

Unfortunately, the City District Government Rawalpindi (CDGR) has not arranged any ceremony either on district or divisional level to mark the International Women Day.