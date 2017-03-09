Nestlé Celebrates Int’l Women’s Day

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Nestlé Pakistan celebrated International Women’s Day here on Wednesday. It was an opportunity to recognise the accomplishments of the organisation’s fast growing female workforce, as part of Nestlé’s commitment to meeting the UN’s 5th SDG 5 that aims to achieve gender equality and women empowerment. Abdullah Jawaid, a Gender Balance Champion at Nestlé explained why gender equity was a cornerstone at the organisation and announced Nestlé’s new travel policy for working mothers. He said, “Gender Balance is part of our global strategy. 70pcof are consumers are females, so it makes sense for us to have the right set of policies and infrastructure in place to attract and retain the best female talent in the country. Speaking of which, I have a special announcement to make that is befitting of the occasion. Our new travel policy will make it possible for children under the age of 03 years to accompany their mothers while they travel locally for business meeting and conferences. Nestlé will cover related travel costs including those of an accompanying care giver.”

Bank of Khyber demonstrates record improvement in 2016

PESHAWAR (Staff Reporter): The Bank of Khyber (BoK) operational performance demonstrated record improvement in all areas for the year 2016. The bank managed to post profit after tax (PAT) of Rs2.020 billion as against Rs1.789 billion in the corresponding period last year which translates into earnings per share of Rs2.02 against Rs1.79 in 2015. Deposit base of the bank witnessed consistent growth throughout the year and registered an increase of 34 percent by increasing the figure from Rs117 billion of the previous year to Rs157 billion as of year-end 2016. A substantial increase of 48 percent has been witnessed in the size of investments which showed an amount of Rs142 billion as compared to Rs96 billion of the last year. The gross advances of the bank stood at Rs36 billion. A healthy increase of 33 percent has been reflected in the overall balance sheet size which stood at Rs206 billion in comparison to Rs155 billion of the year 2015.

The Board in its 142nd meeting held on March 7, 2016 under Chairmanship of Muhammad Azam Khan, Additional Chief Secretary, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and participated by Ali Raza Bhutta, Secretary Finance Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shamsul Qayyum, Managing Director BoK, Maqsood Ismail Ahmad, Javed Akhtar and Rashid Ali Khan, approved Annual Accounts for the year ended December 31, 2016 and recommended Final Cash Dividend of Rs1.50 per shares ie 15 percent to the shareholders of the bank.

These encouraging results were achieved without making compromise on growth of the balance sheet size, management of cost of deposits, improvement in operational efficiencies and without ignoring the asset quality. The Return on Assets (ROA) and Return on Equity (ROE) stood at 1 percent and 14 percent respectively.

The bank is operating with 150 branches throughout the country out of which 77 branches are functioning as dedicated Islamic banking branches. For the current year, the bank has also received approval from the central bank to open 25 new branches in the year 2017.

Faysal Bank, Audi Pakistan, IGI Insurance join hands

LAHORE (STaff Reporter): Faysal Bank Limited (FBL) has joined hands with Audi Pakistan and IGI Insurance to offer incredible discounts and value added services to their customers. As a part of strategic alliance between Faysal Bank and Audi Pakistan, customers will avail unprecedented offers in terms of car financing markup rates, fast track processing, waivers in processing charges, priority vehicle delivery along with exclusive coverage provided by IGI Insurance at the most competitive premium rates. Moreover, the customers will receive preferential treatment in Faysal Bank branches and Audi Showrooms across Pakistan. Commenting on the alliance, Fouad Farrukh, Head of Retail Banking, Faysal Bank said “Faysal Bank Car Finance is one of our flagship consumer products and an obvious choice for Audi financing. I have a firm belief that entering into a strategic alliance with Audi and IGI will prove to be instrumental in providing our customers with best of the best services”.

PCJCCI suggests Chinese water purification system in Pakistan

LAHORE (STaff Reporter): Chinese model of water purification system should be replicated in Pakistan to reduce possibility of water borne diseases, which are troubling Pakistan’s economy up to $1.3 billion every year and are the biggest source of gastrointestinal infections. It was stated by Pak-China joint Chamber of Commerce President Wang Zihai and PCJCCI Senior Vice President Moazzam Ali Ghurki during a meeting with a Chinese delegation from HuaQi Tech Pvt Ltd. The delegation was headed by Jun Zheng, while other members included Su Shixun, Aibin Wang, Tong Ming, Wang Zhoumin and Wu Zhidan. The purpose of the delegates was to introduce Chinese water management system and purification technology to Pakistan. It was said in meeting that the replication of this system could overcome water and water disease crises in Pakistan particularly in poor cities that are not getting access to clean water.

Head of delegation, Jun Zheng said that China’s global fresh water resources are merely 6 percent whereas they have to provide clean drinking water to 20 percent of world population. He told that with the years of research and exploration, China has devised a water purification system that not only enabled China to meet its water need but also provided people with medically approved healthy water.