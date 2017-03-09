LAHORE - The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) will follow the policy of spreading tax net instead of increasing tax rate during the current year, as the PRA has registered 87 percent increase in tax receipts on services.

This was stated by Provincial Minister for Finance Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha while presiding over a meeting of Punjab Revenue Authority Advisery Committee. The minister said that PRA since its establishment has displayed best performance and adopted transparency and cooperation with taxpayers which is the cause of 87 percent increase in the rate of tax receipts on services. She said that it is necessary for taxpayers to know where the amount paid by them under the head of tax is being spent so that sense of responsibility could be created among them.

PRA Chairman Raheel Ahmed Siddiqui, while apprising committee members of performance of the authority, said that fresh graduates are being recruited for change in tax culture and increase in tax net, who after special training will be sent to the fields for identification of taxable business along with public contacts. Survey will also be conducted for this purpose, he added. He also informed about preparations regarding tax day falling on April 10.

Ayesha directed the PRA chairman not to neglect the element of importance of tax in improving social sector during awareness campaigns regarding tax payment. The Advisery Committee expressed satisfaction over the performance of PRA and described setting up of appellant tribunal as a good omen.

Chief Executive Officer Anjam Ahmed presented suggestion to make awareness regarding tax importance as an integral part of the syllabus of matric and intermediate students so that before going to practical field, they should be informed about their responsibilities.