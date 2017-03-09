SIALKOT - The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) organised a day-long seminar on “Women Entrepreneurship-Challenges & Opportunities” at Government College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot here on Wednesday on the eve of the International Women Day.

On the occasion, the speakers Mansur Hassan Sadiquie (Group Head State Bank of Pakistan-SBP Karachi), Javaid Ahmed Bhatti (SBP Central Region Head Lahore, Tahira Raza (President First Women Bank Pakistan), Vice Chancellor GCWU Sialkot Prof Dr Farhat Saleemi and local senior SBP officials highlighted the challenges faced by women in their daily life and various opportunities that are available to them to excel in every field of life.

The speakers also motivated the young girls to actively participate in business opportunities and become a real life entrepreneur. They said that all over the world, Women’s entrepreneurship development has a tremendous potential in empowering women and transforming society in any country. Yet in Pakistan this potential remains largely untapped, they added.

They said that this seminar would play a vital role in highlighting the challenges and opportunities available to women’s entrepreneurs in Pakistan. The senior officials of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Sialkot, Banking Service Corporation Sialkot, SMEDA, NGOs working for empowerment of women and Government College Women University Sialkot also attended the seminar.