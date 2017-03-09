ISLAMABAD - A parliamentary committee on Wednesday warned Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to stop intervening in the matters of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) by saying SECP is targeting stock market brokers.

The Senate Standing Committee on Finance under the chair of Senator Saleem Mandviwalla has noted that SECP is involved in market manipulation. The committee in last month had taken suo moto action against the manipulative practices of SECP targeting stock market brokers.

Mandviwalla said that SECP’s officials are pressurising the brokers to sell their shares after the fraudulent activities by brokers in Lahore and Islamabad. “Why SECP is intervening in PSX matters, as we have received numerous complaints about the dubious role of the capital market regulator,” the committee chairman questioned.

However, SECP Chairman Zafar Hijazi rejected all these allegations. He said that investor protection would remain the prime objective of the regulator. Sharing details, he said that stock market had witnessed abnormality in November 2016, as the index went up by 3,000 points in just six days and in the next eight days the index jumped another 6,000 points.

Therefore, he said, the SECP had initiated the investigation to identify abnormality in the market. After the investigation, the SECP issued show-cause notices to 24 brokers, involved in illegal investment in the PSX and they admitted their mistakes. Meanwhile, the regulator is investigating against further 26 brokers, he added.

He further said that he had told Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar not be worried about the KSE-100 Index going up or down. “I want market should be transparent, either index goes up or down,” he added. Hijazi said that SECP is working to make market a transparent to avoid any crisis like situation. The SECP had restored the confidence of local investors by adopting the transparency and making the commission an independent organisation, he added.

He informed the committee that board of the SECP reviewed the performance of the organisation after three months. He said the stock market would be clean of all black money before the AML review that is scheduled to take place next year.

Later, the committee chairman has decided to summon the brokers in next meeting to listen their viewpoint. He said that SECP could not intervene in the market situation. The board of the stock exchange should discuss the market issues with the brokers instead of SECP’s intervention, he added.

The committee has showed concerns for not getting replies from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Ministry of Finance for implementation of the committee recommendations regarding imposition of indirect taxes on electricity bills. The committee had directed to submit the report in next one week. The FBR chairman informed the committee that that no additional indirect tax was charged on domestic and households electricity consumers.

Senators, Ilyas Ahmad Bilour, Muhammad Mohsin Khan Leghari, Ayesha Raza Farooq, Saud Majeed, Osaman Saifullah and Sardar Fateh Muhammad Muhammad Hassani, officials of the Ministry of Finance, FBR and SECP attended the meeting.