KARACHI - Stocks staged strong recovery on Wednesday as bullish sentiments dominated most part of the day resultantly the index gained around 302 points or (0.61%) to close at around 49,755 level.

Banking sector led the gains in the market as index heavy weights MCB (rose 0.78%) and UBL (0.47%) gained to close in the green zone. FFBL in the fertiliser sector gained to close on its upper circuit on the back of the news that DAP importers are currently in process of negotiating with the ministry concerned for upward revision in DAP prices by Rs200/bag. ISL (gain 4.07%), INIL (2.15%) and ASL (4.26%) in the steel sector gained as investors anticipate LHC to maintain the duty imposed on dumped imports of cold rolled coil and galvanised steel being imported from China, stated analyst Nabeel Haroon.

Upbeat data on DAP fertilisers sales for February 2016, surging OMCs sales in MOGAS & HSD products and strengthening rupee likely to cut imports bills for industrial sector played a catalyst role in bullish close, said analyst Ahsan Mehanti. Market recovered with declining volumes as investors wait for panama case decision. Interest was seen engineering stocks towards the end as ASL, ISL and CSAP gained between 4.8 percent-5 percent.

Overall, volumes increased by 3.3 percent to 245 million shares, while traded value rose by 8 percent to Rs12.3 billion/$117 million.

Today's major index movers were DAWH (up 2.77%), NESTLE (2.20%) and FFC (1.08%). LOTCHEM (decline 4.15%) was today's volume leader with more than 28 million shares traded.